Bulgaria in Flames: Fires Sweep Through Forests, Homes, and Farmland

Nearly 200 fires are currently burning across Bulgaria, with authorities describing the situation as extremely serious. The worst-hit areas include Sakar Mountain and the Lower Thracian Plain, along with the regions around Simitli and Strumyani.

Elhovo-Lesovo fire spreads across the border

A fire near the border village of Lesovo has crossed the Tundzha River and entered Haskovo Province, threatening the village of Radovets in the municipality of Topolovgrad. As a precaution, residents and staff at a care facility for people with mental disorders in Radovets were evacuated. Emergency services are fighting two separate blazes in the Topolovgrad area - one near Radovets, where 10 fire units are operating, and another near Vladimirovo, with two teams deployed.

Electrical fault sparks major fire in Simitli

In Simitli, a fire believed to have been triggered by a broken power line in the Drankalitsa neighborhood quickly spread through dry vegetation, fanned by strong winds. The fire damaged several homes - both inhabited and uninhabited - as well as farm buildings. A local farmer suffered significant loss after a barn containing 1,200 hay bales was completely destroyed.

Firefighting units and local volunteers mobilized rapidly. At least five specialized fire engines are involved, and volunteers are using off-road vehicles equipped with water tanks to reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

Ilindentsi fire continues to burn for third day

In the Strumyani municipality, efforts continue for a third consecutive day to control a large fire near the village of Ilindentsi. More than 150 firefighters are on the ground, supported by a Bulgarian Air Force helicopter. Preliminary estimates suggest around 3,000 acres of mostly pine forest have burned. Thick smoke has spread over Bansko, obscuring the sky and sun and drawing concern from both residents and visitors.

Devastation in the Tran area

In Pernik Province, fires driven by strong winds swept through the Tran area, affecting more than 10 homes and large forest sections. The blaze originated in the vicinity of the village of Slishovtsi and quickly spread to Rani Lug. While no injuries have been reported so far, the damage to property is extensive. A crisis center has been set up on site, led by regional governor Lyudmil Veselinov, to coordinate emergency response.

Ruse village fire narrowly misses weapons plant

In the village of Nikolovo near Ruse, flames spread across 100 acres of pine trees and cornfields, approaching the Dunarit weapons factory. Authorities acted swiftly, cutting firebreaks in the direction of the factory to prevent the fire from reaching it.

The fire reportedly started in the yard of an elderly woman during the use of open flame. It was brought under control by fire brigades, local residents, and volunteers, with the help of construction companies that supplied heavy machinery and water tankers. In the Lipnik villa area and the localities of Esaka and Gagalya, flames came dangerously close to homes, prompting timely evacuations.

Deliberate fire set in Veliko Tarnovo

A fire in Veliko Tarnovo broke out just after midnight in the pine forest above the Vladimir Komarov University, in the Cholakovtsi neighborhood. The forest, which contained many dead trees, contributed to the fast spread of the fire. Crews from both Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo - 12 in total - were deployed. Due to favorable conditions, the fire was quickly contained.

Authorities later confirmed that the blaze was intentionally set. Surveillance footage from municipal cameras showed a 33-year-old man from Dryanovo, known to law enforcement and with two prior convictions, starting the fire. He was detained. The investigation is ongoing, with local officials vowing to pursue full accountability.

After the fire was brought under control, military personnel from Gorna Oryahovitsa, forestry students from the Vasil Levski National Forestry Academy, and teams from the State Forestry Service joined efforts to secure the perimeter. Firefighting operations in the area are expected to continue for at least 24 more hours.

International assistance begins arriving

Following Bulgaria’s request for help under the European Union’s civil protection mechanism, international support has begun to arrive. The first firefighting helicopter, sent from Hungary, landed at Plovdiv Airport. Additional aircraft and helicopters are expected from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, and Sweden.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed gratitude for the rapid response and reiterated the role of human negligence in most fire outbreaks. "We have been repeating these warnings for years, yet 95% of fires still result from carelessness," he said. He called on citizens to take extra care, especially with flammable materials and discarded cigarettes.

Turkish teams assist in Lesovo

Turkey has also joined the firefighting effort. The regional governors of Edirne and Kırklareli dispatched 22 firefighters and five vehicles, who began operations near Lesovo early in the morning. Their teams are now integrated into the joint efforts on the Bulgarian side of the border.

Authorities call for responsibility

In a public statement, the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo, Daniel Panov, condemned the deliberate act of arson in his city. He emphasized the threat posed to local communities and the massive mobilization of resources required to handle the fire. "This act endangered lives and property. I expect the relevant institutions to ensure justice is served," Panov said.

With numerous fires still active across Bulgaria, emergency services remain stretched. While some regions have seen partial containment, many areas continue to face high fire risk amid hot, dry, and windy conditions.

