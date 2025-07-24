Bulgarian Parliament Grants Citizens Up to 10 Fee-Free ATM Withdrawals Monthly

he Bulgarian Parliament has approved a legal amendment that allows up to 10 free cash withdrawals per month from basic payment accounts via ATMs or POS terminals operated by the customer’s own bank. The decision was passed unanimously with 150 votes in favor during the second reading of the amendments to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems.

What Changes for Account Holders

Under the new rules:

Consumers will also be entitled to up to three free credit transfers per month, including those initiated through online banking .

These services will be fee-free, as long as they are performed through the bank where the account is held.

What Is a Basic Payment Account?

A basic payment account is one where income such as:

Salaries

Pensions

Social welfare benefits

Scholarships (for students, doctoral candidates, etc.)

Accrued interest

…are deposited. These accounts are meant to serve individuals with lower income, and no maintenance fees are charged for them.

Why the Limit Was Set at 10 Withdrawals

Originally, the proposal allowed only three free ATM withdrawals.

Atanas Atanasov from the BSP – United Left argued this would not be enough, especially for groups like pensioners and students who primarily use these accounts. After discussions with the Bulgarian Banking Association, it was found that most users rarely exceed 10 monthly withdrawals, prompting the increase.

A broader proposal for unlimited free withdrawals was rejected.

MP Dimo Drenchev (Vazrazhdane) even suggested 30 free withdrawals, but the motion did not pass.

Preparing for Eurozone Accession

The legislative changes also aim to align Bulgarian law with EU regulations in anticipation of joining the eurozone. Key updates include:

Adapting to the rules of TARGET , the Trans-European Automated Real-Time Gross Settlement Express Transfer System .

Allowing Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) to operate the TARGET-BNB system .

Ending Bulgaria's RINGS system for real-time gross settlements once the euro is adopted.

These changes will enhance regulatory supervision over electronic payment tools and platforms, ensuring a smoother transition into the Euro Area financial framework.