Turkey’s Budget Holidays Are Fading as Prices Soar Across Tourist Hotspots

Hotel Revenues in Bulgaria Rise 10%, but Operating Costs Also Climb
The days of affordable holidays in Turkey may be over. Hotels, restaurants, and cafés — particularly along the Aegean coast and in Istanbul — have significantly raised their prices, according to ARD.
In June 2024, prices in the tourism sector rose by 36% compared to the same month the previous year, based on data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, reports Deutsche Welle.
The rising costs have already had an impact on tourism from Germany, one of Turkey's key markets. German travel agencies report a 10% decline in demand for Turkish vacations this summer.
Tourism makes up nearly 13% of Turkey’s economy, notes Katrin Pasvantis from Germany Trade & Invest. The sector is vital, bringing in foreign currency, generating jobs, and supporting industries like gastronomy, transport, and retail.
While the Turkish lira has dramatically weakened — a potential upside for foreign visitors — many tour operators have started fixing prices in euros, minimizing the advantage of currency exchange rates.
The lira’s decline stems partly from President Erdoğan’s monetary policies. For years, he resisted raising interest rates despite high inflation. Though the Central Bank of Turkey eventually increased rates (currently 46%), inflation remains a major issue.
Official inflation in June was 35%.
Independent economists from the ENAG group estimate actual inflation may be twice as high.
The arrest of Istanbul's mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu further rattled financial markets, accelerating the lira’s drop.
The Central Bank is trying to stabilize the currency by using foreign exchange reserves, aiming for a policy of “liraization” — encouraging businesses and citizens to use the national currency rather than euros or dollars. But reserve levels are now worryingly low, warns Antje Präfke, currency expert at Commerzbank.
Despite the return of former investment banker Mehmet Şimşek as Finance Minister, investor confidence remains fragile. President Erdoğan continues to push for a low- or zero-interest economy, a stance that contradicts market logic.
Foreign direct investment is shrinking.
The Istanbul stock exchange is underperforming compared to global benchmarks.
Minimum wage hikes, high inflation, and political instability are driving capital out of the country.
Rising prices and ongoing economic uncertainty are reshaping Turkey’s tourism landscape. While the country remains a popular destination, the era of ultra-cheap seaside holidays appears to be fading.
