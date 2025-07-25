Historic Solar Eclipse to Cast Shadow Over Three Continents on August 2, 2027

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:20
Bulgaria: Historic Solar Eclipse to Cast Shadow Over Three Continents on August 2, 2027 Enrique from Pixabay

On August 2, 2027, the world will witness one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the 21st century — a total solar eclipse with a maximum duration of over 6 minutes. Nicknamed “The Great North African Eclipse,” the celestial phenomenon will be visible to over 89 million people across parts of Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Path of Totality Across Continents

The eclipse will begin over the North Atlantic Ocean in the early morning. The first people to experience totality on land will be those along the southern coast of Spain, including the Andalusian coast and Gibraltar. From there, the shadow will travel across Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt.

The most dramatic views are expected in Luxor, Egypt, where total darkness will last 6 minutes and 22 seconds — the longest land duration of any eclipse between 2009 and 2114.

  • In Tunisia, observers can expect nearly 6 minutes of totality.

  • In southern Spain, especially in cities like Tarifa and Cádiz, the eclipse will last up to 4 minutes and 39 seconds.

  • Gibraltar will also offer a glimpse of the eclipse, though for a shorter time.

From there, the eclipse will move across Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Eastern Africa, and finally end in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

A Rare Orbital Alignment

This extraordinary eclipse is made possible by a rare orbital configuration:

  • The Moon will be at perigee, its closest point to Earth.

  • Meanwhile, Earth will be at aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun.

This alignment allows the Moon to appear large enough in the sky to completely cover the Sun for an extended period. Additionally, the shadow’s path lies near the equator, which slows its movement across the Earth’s surface, prolonging totality.

Best Places to View the Eclipse

For astronomy enthusiasts, Luxor, Egypt, is expected to offer the clearest skies and longest viewing experience. Other favorable locations include parts of Tunisia and the Western Mediterranean, where weather and visibility conditions are also promising.

A Celestial Event of the Decade

This 2027 eclipse is being hailed as one of the most important natural events of the coming decades. Scientific institutions and travel agencies are already organizing observation expeditions and guided tours to optimal viewing locations.

Whether you're a seasoned skywatcher or a curious traveler, August 2, 2027 is a date to mark on your calendar.

