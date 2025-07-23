Holiday Property Prices Along Bulgaria’s Coast Start at €1,200 per Square Meter

Vacation property demand is soaring along Bulgaria’s entire Black Sea coast, according to real estate brokers. Buyers are particularly active both north and south of Burgas, including resort towns on the Northern Black Sea. Most of the buyers are individuals with substantial financial means, and they are currently setting the pace in this competitive market.

Many see vacation homes as a sound long-term investment — a second property near the sea to enjoy for holidays and weekend escapes.

Price Overview by Region

Sunny Beach offers some of the lowest prices along the coast, with average apartment prices around €1,200/m².

Similar pricing can be found in Ravda.

In Pomorie, average prices rise to over €1,600/m², while in Nessebar, they exceed €1,900/m².

Property prices can vary widely depending on factors such as: Distance from the beach Whether the building is newly constructed Interior furnishings and quality of appliances



High Activity in and Around Burgas

The residential real estate market in Burgas and nearby areas remains highly active:

In the Meden Rudnik district of Burgas, average prices are more affordable at about €1,000/m².

In contrast, central Burgas sees prices upwards of €2,600/m².

Exact prices vary based on property condition, furnishings, and location.

About 70% of homebuyers in Burgas are locals, but there is growing interest from buyers based in Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Yambol.