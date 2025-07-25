Bulgaria Ranks 51st in Global Beer Production with 470 Million Liters Brewed in 2024

July 25, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks 51st in Global Beer Production with 470 Million Liters Brewed in 2024

Bulgaria has secured the 51st position in global beer production, according to the latest report from BarthHaas, the world’s largest hop trading company. In 2024, Bulgaria produced 470 million liters of beer — a slight increase from 468 million liters in 2023.

The report covers more than 170 countries, placing Bulgaria modestly in the global brewing landscape.

Hop Production Down Slightly

In terms of one of beer's key ingredients — hops — Bulgaria harvested 56 tons in 2024. This marks a slight drop compared to 60 tons in 2023, despite hop fields expanding from 33 hectares to 42 hectares.

Global Highlights

  • China continues to dominate the global beer production ranking, maintaining its #1 position ahead of the United States.

  • Russia has climbed into the top five, overtaking Germany for the first time.

  • Meanwhile, Germany remains the global leader in hop production, maintaining its stronghold in the brewing supply chain.

