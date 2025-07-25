Heat Alert for Friday: Orange Weather Warning Issued Across Most of Bulgaria

July 25, 2025, Friday
Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Bulgaria is bracing for another dangerously hot day on Friday, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issuing an orange warning for extreme heat across nearly the entire country.

Mainland Forecast

  • Sunny and scorching temperatures are expected nationwide.

  • An orange weather code is in effect for all regions except parts of Burgas, Varna, and Dobrich, where conditions will be slightly milder.

  • Maximum temperatures will range from 36°C to 41°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 37°C.

  • Winds will be light, mainly from the east.

Black Sea Coast

  • Sunny skies along the coast, with light to moderate easterly winds.

  • Daytime highs: between 27°C and 31°C.

  • Sea water temperature: between 24°C and 26°C.

  • Wave height: 2–3 on the Beaufort scale (moderate conditions).

Mountain Weather

  • Sunny and warm conditions dominate the mountain regions.

  • In the afternoon, scattered cloud build-up is expected over the massifs in Western and Central Bulgaria, with only isolated showers possible.

  • Winds will be light, turning moderate in the highest elevations, coming from the northwest.

  • Expected temperatures:

    • Around 31°C at 1,200 meters altitude

    • Around 24°C at 2,000 meters

