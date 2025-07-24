Bulgarian Parliament Approves One-Day Vignettes, Stricter Speed Monitoring, and Tougher Traffic Penalties

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed major amendments to the Roads Act and Road Traffic Act following a 14-hour session, including the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons. These short-term road usage permits will apply to the national road network and will come into effect six months after publication in the State Gazette.

Key New Measures and Reforms:

One-Day Vignette & Toll System Overhaul

A one-day vignette for cars using the republican road network will soon be available.

Tolls for heavy goods vehicles will be restructured based on: Road type or segment Distance traveled Vehicle category Number of axles Maximum permitted weight EURO emission class CO₂ emissions (both class and specific emissions)

These toll revisions align with EU requirements for greener transport.

Speed Enforcement with Average Speed Cameras

Average speed control will be implemented on about 50 road sections, primarily highways and expressways.

Both toll system cameras and municipal surveillance systems will now be used to detect speeding.

Automated reports with photographic and video evidence will support violations.

Speed limits remain: 140 km/h for cars on highways 90 km/h for trucks 50 km/h in towns New “Zone 30” areas: 30 km/h in densely populated urban zones



Unmarked Police Vehicles Now Authorized

Uniformed officers may enforce traffic laws from unmarked police vehicles if the violation presents an immediate danger.

These vehicles will signal with flashing blue lights, sirens, and visible messages in both Bulgarian and English, or via loudspeakers.

Tougher Penalties for Traffic Violations

Driving over 40 km/h above the speed limit outside urban areas now results in: A 600 BGN fine License suspension for 2 months Repeat offenses: 1,200 BGN fine and 3-month license suspension

New fine amounts: Running a red light: 150 BGN (up from 100) Failing to yield at pedestrian crossings: 150 BGN Not stopping at a STOP sign: 100 BGN



Municipal Cameras Linked to Interior Ministry

Municipal speed and surveillance cameras will now share data directly with the Ministry of Interior’s systems to support administrative fines.

Municipalities must provide full vehicle and violation data to authorities.

Mandatory Fine Payments Before Technical Inspection

Vehicles will not pass technical inspections unless all outstanding e-fines are paid.

Road Safety Reports Every Six Months