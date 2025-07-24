Bulgarian Parliament Approves One-Day Vignettes, Stricter Speed Monitoring, and Tougher Traffic Penalties

Bulgaria Remains EU Leader in Low Government Debt
The Bulgarian Parliament has passed major amendments to the Roads Act and Road Traffic Act following a 14-hour session, including the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons. These short-term road usage permits will apply to the national road network and will come into effect six months after publication in the State Gazette.
A one-day vignette for cars using the republican road network will soon be available.
Tolls for heavy goods vehicles will be restructured based on:
Road type or segment
Distance traveled
Vehicle category
Number of axles
Maximum permitted weight
EURO emission class
CO₂ emissions (both class and specific emissions)
These toll revisions align with EU requirements for greener transport.
Average speed control will be implemented on about 50 road sections, primarily highways and expressways.
Both toll system cameras and municipal surveillance systems will now be used to detect speeding.
Automated reports with photographic and video evidence will support violations.
Speed limits remain:
140 km/h for cars on highways
90 km/h for trucks
50 km/h in towns
New “Zone 30” areas: 30 km/h in densely populated urban zones
Uniformed officers may enforce traffic laws from unmarked police vehicles if the violation presents an immediate danger.
These vehicles will signal with flashing blue lights, sirens, and visible messages in both Bulgarian and English, or via loudspeakers.
Driving over 40 km/h above the speed limit outside urban areas now results in:
A 600 BGN fine
License suspension for 2 months
Repeat offenses: 1,200 BGN fine and 3-month license suspension
New fine amounts:
Running a red light: 150 BGN (up from 100)
Failing to yield at pedestrian crossings: 150 BGN
Not stopping at a STOP sign: 100 BGN
Municipal speed and surveillance cameras will now share data directly with the Ministry of Interior’s systems to support administrative fines.
Municipalities must provide full vehicle and violation data to authorities.
Vehicles will not pass technical inspections unless all outstanding e-fines are paid.
The State Road Safety Agency is required to submit biannual reports on road safety to Parliament.
Bulgaria continues to top the European Union in terms of the lowest government debt relative to gross domestic product
