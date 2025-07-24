Bulgarian Parliament Approves One-Day Vignettes, Stricter Speed Monitoring, and Tougher Traffic Penalties

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed major amendments to the Roads Act and Road Traffic Act following a 14-hour session, including the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons. These short-term road usage permits will apply to the national road network and will come into effect six months after publication in the State Gazette.

Key New Measures and Reforms:

One-Day Vignette & Toll System Overhaul

  • A one-day vignette for cars using the republican road network will soon be available.

  • Tolls for heavy goods vehicles will be restructured based on:

    • Road type or segment

    • Distance traveled

    • Vehicle category

    • Number of axles

    • Maximum permitted weight

    • EURO emission class

    • CO₂ emissions (both class and specific emissions)

  • These toll revisions align with EU requirements for greener transport.

Speed Enforcement with Average Speed Cameras

  • Average speed control will be implemented on about 50 road sections, primarily highways and expressways.

  • Both toll system cameras and municipal surveillance systems will now be used to detect speeding.

  • Automated reports with photographic and video evidence will support violations.

  • Speed limits remain:

    • 140 km/h for cars on highways

    • 90 km/h for trucks

    • 50 km/h in towns

    • New “Zone 30” areas: 30 km/h in densely populated urban zones

Unmarked Police Vehicles Now Authorized

  • Uniformed officers may enforce traffic laws from unmarked police vehicles if the violation presents an immediate danger.

  • These vehicles will signal with flashing blue lights, sirens, and visible messages in both Bulgarian and English, or via loudspeakers.

Tougher Penalties for Traffic Violations

  • Driving over 40 km/h above the speed limit outside urban areas now results in:

    • A 600 BGN fine

    • License suspension for 2 months

    • Repeat offenses: 1,200 BGN fine and 3-month license suspension

  • New fine amounts:

    • Running a red light: 150 BGN (up from 100)

    • Failing to yield at pedestrian crossings: 150 BGN

    • Not stopping at a STOP sign: 100 BGN

Municipal Cameras Linked to Interior Ministry

  • Municipal speed and surveillance cameras will now share data directly with the Ministry of Interior’s systems to support administrative fines.

  • Municipalities must provide full vehicle and violation data to authorities.

Mandatory Fine Payments Before Technical Inspection

  • Vehicles will not pass technical inspections unless all outstanding e-fines are paid.

Road Safety Reports Every Six Months

  • The State Road Safety Agency is required to submit biannual reports on road safety to Parliament.

