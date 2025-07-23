Bulgaria’s Beverage Industry Pushes for Nationwide Bottle Deposit System to Boost Recycling

Bulgarian Soft Drink Industry Backs Implementation of Deposit System for Beverage Containers

The Association of Soft Drink Producers in Bulgaria (ASDPB) has expressed readiness to support the creation of a national deposit return system for beverage containers. According to Executive Director Zhanna Velichkova, the system must include a financial incentive to encourage consumer participation.

Some retail chains have already taken initial steps, introducing reverse vending machines that issue eco-vouchers worth 5 stotinki per container, which can be used as a discount when shopping. However, Velichkova argues that a deposit of around 20 stotinki per unit would provide a more meaningful motivation for consumers to return bottles and cans.

She emphasized that such systems are among the most effective tools for packaging waste management. The proposed deposit amount would be included in the purchase price and refunded upon container return.

EU Targets and Future Implementation

In line with EU targets for 2029, Bulgaria must achieve 90% separate collection of metal and plastic containers up to 3 liters and ensure that at least 30% recycled plastic is used in each bottle, Velichkova noted.

In addition to the deposit system, public recycling bins will remain in place, supported by an enhanced “polluter pays” fee to further encourage responsible waste disposal.

Sector Resilience and Economic Impact

According to Lachezar Bogdanov, Chief Economist at the Institute for Market Economics, the non-alcoholic beverage and bottled water sector has fully recovered from the downturn during the 2020 pandemic. By 2023, it recorded strong economic contributions:

BGN 955 million in combined direct and indirect domestic demand for goods and services

BGN 300 million in added value to the Bulgarian economy—the highest in recent years

The sector accounts for 0.2% of Bulgaria’s GDP

Production facilities are spread across 29 municipalities and 21 regions, with the highest employment concentrations in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Smolyan. In many municipalities, the industry is a key driver of local labor markets, supporting jobs in packaging, logistics, trade, and more.

Call for Government Support

Velichkova highlighted that the industry has been working on deposit-return strategies since 2019, prior to legislative mandates, and emphasized that the system would be most effective if managed by sector representatives, including ASDPB members.

Despite this groundwork, she noted a three-month standstill in progress. An operator must be appointed by the end of 2025, but industry stakeholders are concerned and are calling for government backing to move into the next phase of preparation.

Public Opinion: Willing but Underserved

A recent survey in Sofia shows that many residents already use return machines—driven not only by financial incentives but also by environmental concern. However, some respondents said access remains limited, with a lack of conveniently located machines in residential neighborhoods.