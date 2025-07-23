Bulgarian Passport Ranks 13th Globally with Visa-Free Access to 177 Countries

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Bulgarian citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 177 destinations out of a total of 223, placing the Bulgarian passport in 13th position worldwide.

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), measuring the number of destinations passport holders can enter without a prior visa.

Global Rankings: Asia Leads, Europe Dominates the Top 20

Singapore retains its top spot, offering visa-free access to 193 countries. Japan and South Korea follow in second place with 190 destinations, while seven EU countries—including France, Germany, and Italy—share third place with access to 189 destinations.

Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and others occupy fourth place (188 destinations), and Greece, New Zealand, and Switzerland complete the top five with access to 187 countries.

The UK and the US, which once held the top positions (in 2015 and 2014 respectively), have now dropped to 6th and 10th place. India made the most significant jump in the last six months, rising from 85th to 77th place, now offering visa-free access to 59 destinations.

Weakest Passports: Afghanistan at the Bottom

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with access to just 25 countries. Other low-ranking passports include those from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and North Korea. Most countries in the lower half of the index are in Africa and Asia. Kosovo and Belarus are also among the lowest-ranked.

Trends in Global Mobility

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, creator of the Henley Passport Index, noted that the rankings reflect an increasingly competitive landscape in global mobility. He emphasized that access is earned and maintained through active and strategic diplomacy.

Countries that actively pursue visa waivers and reciprocal agreements continue to rise, while those that are less engaged fall behind.

Over the past decade, more than 80 passports have improved by 10 or more positions. The global average of visa-free destinations per passport has nearly doubled—from 58 in 2006 to 109 in 2025.

Regional Standouts: UAE and China Make Big Gains

The United Arab Emirates has seen the most dramatic rise in the past decade—climbing from 42nd to 8th place, a 34-position jump. China has also improved significantly, moving from 94th in 2015 to 60th in 2025. Although Chinese citizens still require visas for the Schengen Area, China has become more open, offering visa-free entry to 75 countries—up from fewer than 20 five years ago.

This shift, combined with the strong passports of its Asia-Pacific neighbors like Singapore, positions the region as a global leader in travel freedom and cross-border mobility.