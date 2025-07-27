Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Business » TOURISM | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations @Pexels

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry. According to a recent survey conducted by the Bulgarian Association of Professionals in Hotel Management (BAHE) at the end of June, only about one-third of hoteliers reported improved business compared to the previous year. Another third saw employment levels remain steady, while nearly 20% experienced a 10% increase and a similar proportion noted a 10% decline in staff numbers.

Employment rates across hotels mostly fluctuate between 30% and 50%, with roughly one-third reporting occupancy between 50% and 70%, and around one-fifth operating below 30%. Georgi Duchev, Executive Director of BAHE, explained to BNR that these figures reflect the first half of 2025 and do not yet include the busy summer season, which typically drives the bulk of hotel revenue.

Duchev emphasized the strong seasonality in Bulgarian tourism, noting that summer accounts for the majority of earnings, which explains the lower employment statistics before the peak period. Regarding pricing, about 40% of hotels set nightly rates between 100 and 200 BGN, while one-third maintain prices below 100 BGN. Nearly 45% of hoteliers have raised room rates by up to 10% compared to the previous year, and 40% have kept prices steady, forecasting only modest increases by year-end.

While revenue has grown slightly by around 10% in the first six months, hotel expenses have outpaced income, rising between 10% and 20%, with some establishments experiencing even higher cost increases, Duchev noted. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, expectations remain cautious: 40% of hoteliers anticipate revenue growth of up to 10%, while 30% foresee no significant change.

The most pressing challenge cited by the majority of hoteliers is a persistent shortage of staff. Duchev pointed out that wages in the sector are expected to continue rising, and that industry efforts to address staffing shortages include initiatives aimed at training young workers through internships and temporary employment schemes.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, income, summer

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Road to the Euro: Key Dates and Payment Changes Explained

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026

Business » Finance | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 08:57

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:15

Over BGN 1 Billion Deposited in Banks After Launch of Euro Information Campaign

Since the beginning of the public campaign to explain Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, over BGN 1 billion has flowed into the country’s banking system

Business » Finance | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:05

The Impact of the Euro on Bulgaria’s Property Market: Experts Predict Temporary Price Growth in Major Cities

The upcoming eurozone accession is expected to influence property prices in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:00

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union

Society | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:35

Bulgaria’s Mobile Operators See Continued Drop in Subscribers and Revenue

All three mobile service providers in Bulgaria - A1, Vivacom, and Yettel - have seen a continued decline in customer numbers

Business | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Turkey’s Budget Holidays Are Fading as Prices Soar Across Tourist Hotspots

The days of affordable holidays in Turkey may be over.

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:32

Hotel Revenues in Bulgaria Rise 10%, but Operating Costs Also Climb

Hotel revenue in Bulgaria has grown by approximately 10%, though costs for the sector have also climbed

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:10

Bulgaria Ranked Among Europe’s Top Budget Beach Destinations

Bulgaria has secured the seventh position in a new ranking of the most affordable seaside destinations in Europe, published by the respected Italian newspaper Il Messaggero in its July 15, 2025 issue

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:11

Varna Sees Significant Rise in German and European Tourists in First Half of 2025

German tourists are once again choosing Varna as a destination, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Tourism

Business » Tourism | July 21, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Inspections Uncover Fewer Violations on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast This Summer

Inspections carried out along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast this summer have uncovered irregularities at roughly every tenth commercial site, according to Ivan Videlov

Business » Tourism | July 20, 2025, Sunday // 09:48

New Low-Cost Route to Poland Launching from Sofia in December

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally efficient airline in the Europe, Middle East and Asia region*, has announced a new addition to its flight network

Business » Tourism | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 10:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria