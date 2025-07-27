Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry. According to a recent survey conducted by the Bulgarian Association of Professionals in Hotel Management (BAHE) at the end of June, only about one-third of hoteliers reported improved business compared to the previous year. Another third saw employment levels remain steady, while nearly 20% experienced a 10% increase and a similar proportion noted a 10% decline in staff numbers.

Employment rates across hotels mostly fluctuate between 30% and 50%, with roughly one-third reporting occupancy between 50% and 70%, and around one-fifth operating below 30%. Georgi Duchev, Executive Director of BAHE, explained to BNR that these figures reflect the first half of 2025 and do not yet include the busy summer season, which typically drives the bulk of hotel revenue.

Duchev emphasized the strong seasonality in Bulgarian tourism, noting that summer accounts for the majority of earnings, which explains the lower employment statistics before the peak period. Regarding pricing, about 40% of hotels set nightly rates between 100 and 200 BGN, while one-third maintain prices below 100 BGN. Nearly 45% of hoteliers have raised room rates by up to 10% compared to the previous year, and 40% have kept prices steady, forecasting only modest increases by year-end.

While revenue has grown slightly by around 10% in the first six months, hotel expenses have outpaced income, rising between 10% and 20%, with some establishments experiencing even higher cost increases, Duchev noted. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, expectations remain cautious: 40% of hoteliers anticipate revenue growth of up to 10%, while 30% foresee no significant change.

The most pressing challenge cited by the majority of hoteliers is a persistent shortage of staff. Duchev pointed out that wages in the sector are expected to continue rising, and that industry efforts to address staffing shortages include initiatives aimed at training young workers through internships and temporary employment schemes.