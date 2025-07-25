Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

Society | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:35
Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union. According to Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov, the products sold there will carry distinct branding and unique barcodes, clearly identifying them as part of this project. At this stage, there are no plans to purchase retail outlets outright. The ministry has allocated BGN 10 million from the state budget to establish the company.

The “People Shop” will focus on offering socially important and essential goods, particularly those included in the small consumer basket tracked by the National Statistical Institute. Given limited initial funding, the product range will start modest but is expected to expand over time.

The pilot store in Plovdiv will primarily feature food products sourced from local producers or nearby regions. Selection criteria also include goods produced under Bulgarian standards (BDS), certified according to approved regulations, or bearing protected designations related to origin or geographic indication.

The ministry is also exploring cooperation with the stock exchange in the village of Ognyanovo, where parties have expressed interest in signing contracts to support short supply chains.

Furthermore, plans are underway to develop a digital platform that will help organize and coordinate farmers, processors, and other stakeholders interested in joining the commercial network serving the “People Shop.”

Minister Tahov emphasized that this project is a new venture for the Ministry of Agriculture, requiring a detailed timeline for preparing necessary documentation and consultations with experienced partners and retail operators, since the ministry does not possess its own network of stores.

