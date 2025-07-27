Bulgaria’s Road to the Euro: Key Dates and Payment Changes Explained

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026, during which prices for goods and services will be displayed in both Bulgarian lev (BGN) and euros. The Active Users Association provides guidance on how to navigate these changes without confusion.

Timeline and Payment Rules

From August 8, 2025, until the end of the year, all prices will be shown in both currencies, but payments must be made exclusively in levs. The dual display aims to help consumers familiarize themselves with euro values.

Starting January 1, 2026, through January 31, 2026, payments can be made either in levs or euros. However, when receiving change, merchants will primarily return euros, or levs only if euro change is unavailable. Returning change in both currencies simultaneously will be prohibited.

From February 1, 2026, until December 31, 2026, euro will be the sole currency accepted for payments, although prices will continue to be displayed in both currencies for transparency.

Dual Pricing Requirements and Exceptions

All goods and services offered to consumers must be labeled with prices in both lev and euro. Exceptions include items where dual pricing is technically infeasible, such as products with printed prices like books, bearer shares, certain payment instruments excluded by law, excise-labeled tobacco products, motor fuels displayed on external gas station boards, taxi meter rates, and issuance of invoices or credit/debit notes.

Despite these exceptions, merchants must still provide dual price information through alternative means, such as signage at gas stations or taxi company websites and physical stickers.

Conversion and Rounding Rules

The exchange rate to convert prices is fixed at €1 = 1.95583 BGN. Prices in euro must be rounded to two decimal places following this principle: if the third decimal digit is between 0 and 4, round down; if between 5 and 9, round up.

For instance, a product priced at 5 BGN converts to €2.56 (rounded from 2.556459), while an item costing 50 BGN converts to €25.56 (rounded from 25.56459).

Presentation and Transparency Standards

Both physical stores and online retailers are required to display prices in lev and euro clearly, legibly, and with equal font size. The currency symbols or abbreviations must be distinct and not cause confusion or mislead consumers.

In cases where services are provided off-site, traders must ensure that pricing information is clearly visible and understandable at the place of retail.

Advertising and marketing communications featuring prices may only present amounts orally in lev until the euro’s official launch, and thereafter only in euro.

When unit prices (such as per liter or kilogram) must be displayed, merchants can indicate only the sale price in both currencies.

During discounts or price reductions expressed in amounts or percentages, only the final price should be shown in both currencies.

For example, a refrigerator might be priced initially at 839.99 BGN and then discounted to 713.99 BGN / 365.06 €.

Price comparisons must focus solely on the final prices shown in both currencies.

Tools for Consumers

To facilitate accurate and quick currency conversion and rounding for numerous products, an automated tool is available on the official euro introduction website (euro.bg/evroto.bg). This calculator converts lev prices to euros and vice versa using the official fixed exchange rate, helping prevent errors and easing consumers’ adjustment to the new currency.

This staged and regulated approach ensures a smooth transition to the euro while maintaining transparency and clarity for Bulgarian consumers and businesses alike.