Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

Society » HEALTH | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report. This trend raises serious concerns about the sustainability and accessibility of primary healthcare across the country.

Data shows that in 2024, there were 3,365 GPs working under the NHIF, a significant drop from 3,814 the previous year - a nearly 12% decrease within just twelve months. Meanwhile, the average monthly patient count has risen to approximately 5,755,000, which is over 12,000 more than in 2023.

The report highlights that the most substantial patient increase is among individuals aged over 64, the demographic group that traditionally demands the most medical attention. Conversely, the number of children under 18 registered with GPs has decreased, reflecting Bulgaria’s ongoing demographic challenge of an aging population.

This growing imbalance means fewer doctors must care for more patients, especially elderly ones, which could lead to longer wait times, diminished quality of care, heightened risk of professional burnout, and uneven healthcare access, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Healthcare experts have long called for a range of measures to address the issue, including improving working conditions to retain young doctors within Bulgaria, offering incentives to serve in smaller or isolated communities, and promoting digital health solutions and telemedicine as ways to mitigate accessibility challenges.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, gp, health

Related Articles:

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry

Business » Tourism | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Road to the Euro: Key Dates and Payment Changes Explained

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026

Business » Finance | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Over BGN 1 Billion Deposited in Banks After Launch of Euro Information Campaign

Since the beginning of the public campaign to explain Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, over BGN 1 billion has flowed into the country’s banking system

Business » Finance | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:05

The Impact of the Euro on Bulgaria’s Property Market: Experts Predict Temporary Price Growth in Major Cities

The upcoming eurozone accession is expected to influence property prices in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:00

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union

Society | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:35

Bulgaria’s Mobile Operators See Continued Drop in Subscribers and Revenue

All three mobile service providers in Bulgaria - A1, Vivacom, and Yettel - have seen a continued decline in customer numbers

Business | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgarian Pharmacists Warn of Chaos Without Support for Euro Transition

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are raising concerns over the sector's preparedness for the dual currency labeling system

Society » Health | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Tops EU in Hospital Beds but Lags Behind in Long-Term Care

Bulgaria stands out in the European Union for having the highest number of hospital beds per capita

Society » Health | July 20, 2025, Sunday // 09:46

Consumer Watchdog Finds Dual Pricing Violations in Bulgarian Pharmacies

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has reported that inspections carried out in retail outlets, including brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies across Bulgaria

Society » Health | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 09:25

UNICEF and WHO Highlight Bulgaria’s Progress While Europe Faces Vaccine Hesitancy Crisis

UNICEF and WHO reports reveal that despite widespread vaccine hesitancy threatening child health across Europe and Central Asia

Society » Health | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:04

Childhood Vaccination Rates Lag in Europe - Fueling Further Resurgence of Measles and Whooping Cough

Childhood vaccinations against measles, whooping cough, and other diseases in the WHO European Region - comprising 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia

Society » Health | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01

Why Heatwaves Are A Health Crisis - And How To Prepare

Statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge

Society » Health | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria