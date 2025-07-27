Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report. This trend raises serious concerns about the sustainability and accessibility of primary healthcare across the country.

Data shows that in 2024, there were 3,365 GPs working under the NHIF, a significant drop from 3,814 the previous year - a nearly 12% decrease within just twelve months. Meanwhile, the average monthly patient count has risen to approximately 5,755,000, which is over 12,000 more than in 2023.

The report highlights that the most substantial patient increase is among individuals aged over 64, the demographic group that traditionally demands the most medical attention. Conversely, the number of children under 18 registered with GPs has decreased, reflecting Bulgaria’s ongoing demographic challenge of an aging population.

This growing imbalance means fewer doctors must care for more patients, especially elderly ones, which could lead to longer wait times, diminished quality of care, heightened risk of professional burnout, and uneven healthcare access, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Healthcare experts have long called for a range of measures to address the issue, including improving working conditions to retain young doctors within Bulgaria, offering incentives to serve in smaller or isolated communities, and promoting digital health solutions and telemedicine as ways to mitigate accessibility challenges.