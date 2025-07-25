Bulgaria’s Mobile Operators See Continued Drop in Subscribers and Revenue

Business | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Mobile Operators See Continued Drop in Subscribers and Revenue @Pexels

All three mobile service providers in Bulgaria - A1, Vivacom, and Yettel - have seen a continued decline in customer numbers, according to the 2024 annual report of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC), as cited by BNR.

As of the end of last year, the total number of mobile subscribers across the three operators stood at 7,978,000. This marks a 0.4% decrease compared to 2023. The year before, the reduction was more noticeable - 0.6% among subscribers with contract plans and 1% among users relying on prepaid SIM cards. Despite the drop in user numbers, the volume of SMS sent remains robust, with over 425 million text messages transmitted by Bulgarian users in 2024.

In financial terms, overall sector revenues also declined, even though all three operators adjusted their prices upward in response to inflation. The CRC attributes the revenue drop primarily to lower wholesale prices for terminating mobile voice calls originating from EU and European Economic Area countries - a change driven by regulatory measures at the European level.

The downward trend extends to landline services as well. Fixed-line telephony continues to lose relevance, with combined revenue from landline voice services dropping to BGN 60 million in 2024 - a 14% year-on-year decrease for the three telecom providers.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, mobile, services

Related Articles:

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry

Business » Tourism | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Road to the Euro: Key Dates and Payment Changes Explained

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026

Business » Finance | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Over BGN 1 Billion Deposited in Banks After Launch of Euro Information Campaign

Since the beginning of the public campaign to explain Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, over BGN 1 billion has flowed into the country’s banking system

Business » Finance | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

The Impact of the Euro on Bulgaria’s Property Market: Experts Predict Temporary Price Growth in Major Cities

The upcoming eurozone accession is expected to influence property prices in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union

Society | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Turkey’s Budget Holidays Are Fading as Prices Soar Across Tourist Hotspots

The days of affordable holidays in Turkey may be over.

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:32

Holiday Property Prices Along Bulgaria’s Coast Start at €1,200 per Square Meter

Vacation property demand is soaring along Bulgaria’s entire Black Sea coast, according to real estate brokers.

Business » Properties | July 25, 2025, Friday // 11:39

Bulgarian Parliament Grants Citizens Up to 10 Fee-Free ATM Withdrawals Monthly

he Bulgarian Parliament has approved a legal amendment that allows up to 10 free cash withdrawals per month from basic payment accounts via ATMs or POS terminals operated by the customer’s own bank.

Business » Finance | July 25, 2025, Friday // 09:17

Bulgaria Ranks 51st in Global Beer Production with 470 Million Liters Brewed in 2024

Bulgaria has secured the 51st position in global beer production, according to the latest report from BarthHaas, the world’s largest hop trading company.

Business | July 25, 2025, Friday // 09:10

Hotel Revenues in Bulgaria Rise 10%, but Operating Costs Also Climb

Hotel revenue in Bulgaria has grown by approximately 10%, though costs for the sector have also climbed

Business » Tourism | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:10

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Shortest Work Life Expectancy

Bulgaria remains among the European Union countries with the shortest average work life

Business | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria