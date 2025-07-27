Hotel Revenues in Bulgaria Rise 10%, but Operating Costs Also Climb

Hotel revenue in Bulgaria has grown by approximately 10%, though costs for the sector have also climbed, rising between 10% and 20%. This was stated by Georgi Duchev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Association of Professionals in Hotel Management, in an interview with BNR.

According to an analysis by the association covering the first six months of the year, average hotel bed occupancy has ranged from 30% to 50%. Around a third of hoteliers reported occupancy rates between 50% and 70%, while about 20% of properties operated with less than 30% occupancy. For a third of hotels, occupancy has remained the same compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, roughly 20% have reported a 10% increase in occupancy, and a similar share have seen a 10% decline.

Room prices remain within accessible ranges, Duchev said. In around 40% of hotels, overnight rates fall between BGN 100 and BGN 200, while in one-third of establishments, prices are below BGN 100 per night. About 40% of hoteliers have already adjusted their rates upward by around 10%, with most not planning further increases.

Duchev also addressed the upcoming euro adoption in Bulgaria, noting that it’s still early to determine the precise impact on the hotel industry. Nonetheless, expectations among hoteliers are generally calm, with many believing the change will not significantly affect operations. On the contrary, Duchev suggested that foreign visitors may view the transition positively.