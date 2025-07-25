Bulgaria Sees Rise in Poverty Rates

Society | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Rise in Poverty Rates Photo: Stella Ivanova

Poverty levels in Bulgaria deteriorated in 2024 compared to the previous year, with the number of people living in poverty rising to 1.401 million, accounting for 21.7% of the population. This information comes from the government’s recently adopted action plan under the National Poverty Reduction Strategy.

In response to the worsening situation, the plan outlines measures aimed at decreasing the proportion of inactive and long-term unemployed individuals, improving access to quality healthcare and social services, and expanding enrollment in compulsory preschool and school education. Efforts will also focus on reducing school dropout rates and early school leaving.

The Ministry of Social Affairs noted that poverty indicators showed improvement in 2023, thanks to rising pensions and ongoing growth in employment. At that time, Eurostat data recorded poverty in Bulgaria at 20.6%, slightly better than the 2024 figure, which is 1.1 percentage points higher.

Among specific groups, unemployment remains the strongest predictor of poverty, with 58.7% of unemployed individuals living in poverty, a rate approximately five times higher than that of employed persons. The share of retirees living in poverty also increased in 2024, reaching 26.4%, compared to 23.2% in 2023.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poverty, Bulgaria, unemployment

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

|

Bulgaria’s Mobile Operators See Continued Drop in Subscribers and Revenue

|

Hotel Revenues in Bulgaria Rise 10%, but Operating Costs Also Climb

|

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Shortest Work Life Expectancy

|

How Bulgaria’s Blind Community Prepares to Navigate the Euro Transition

|

Bulgaria Remains EU Leader in Low Government Debt

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union

Society | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:35

Historic Solar Eclipse to Cast Shadow Over Three Continents on August 2, 2027

On August 2, 2027, the world will witness one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the 21st century — a total solar eclipse with a maximum duration of over 6 minutes.

Society » Environment | July 25, 2025, Friday // 15:20

Heat Alert for Friday: Orange Weather Warning Issued Across Most of Bulgaria

Bulgaria is bracing for another dangerously hot day on Friday, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issuing an orange warning for extreme heat across nearly the entire country.

Society » Environment | July 25, 2025, Friday // 08:27

How Bulgaria’s Blind Community Prepares to Navigate the Euro Transition

With just over five months remaining until Bulgaria adopts the euro, a pressing question arises: how will the roughly 9,000 visually impaired people in the country adapt to the new currency?

Society | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

New Archaeological Find Sheds Light on Bulgaria’s Roman-Era Stronghold

An archaeological find of notable importance has emerged from the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress near Sofia.

Society » Archaeology | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:10

Bulgarian Passport Ranks 13th Globally with Visa-Free Access to 177 Countries

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Bulgarian citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 177 destinations out of a total of 223, placing the Bulgarian passport in 13th position worldwide.

Society | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 10:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria