How Bulgaria’s Blind Community Prepares to Navigate the Euro Transition

Society | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 12:00
Bulgaria: How Bulgaria’s Blind Community Prepares to Navigate the Euro Transition @Pexels

With just over five months remaining until Bulgaria adopts the euro, a pressing question arises: how will the roughly 9,000 visually impaired people in the country adapt to the new currency? So far, preparations to help blind individuals familiarize themselves with euro banknotes and coins have not started, BNR reports.

Dobri, a visually impaired man, prefers shopping online because it is the easiest option for him. Yet, he acknowledges that sooner or later, physical interaction with the new currency will be unavoidable. When it comes to making payments in person, Dobri admits he will likely need assistance from a trusted, mature person, at least initially.

Currently, many visually impaired people like Dobri rely on the goodwill and help of others. He explains that he mainly differentiates banknotes by their size, as braille markings often become indistinct on worn bills. Dobri hopes the euro’s design, which features different sizes for various denominations, will make this task easier.

For those more technologically equipped, mobile applications can assist in recognizing banknotes. By directing a phone’s camera at a note, the app can identify its value aloud. Dobri shares that this method has helped him before, though it requires some familiarity with technology.

Vasil Dolapchiev from the Union of the Blind in Bulgaria reassures that training programs will be organized to ease the transition for blind people in Bulgaria. He anticipates that moving from the lev to the euro will not pose major difficulties for most visually impaired citizens. The Ministry of Social Affairs is already discussing educational methods using what is called a "matrix" - a tactile tool that can be placed on banknotes to help users feel their different heights and shapes.

Dolapchiev explains that printed materials and matrices will be distributed through their union’s channels. They have also requested a 3D printer to produce these tactile aids, aiming to launch training sessions by autumn.

In designing euro banknotes, the European Central Bank (ECB) has incorporated features to assist people with vision impairments: brighter colors, larger numerals, embossed printing, and tactile lines. Since the euro’s introduction in 2001, the ECB has distributed over 30,000 sets of replica banknotes to blind organizations for training purposes. It has also run public campaigns to raise awareness.

Dolapchiev believes it is time for similar efforts to be made in Bulgaria. Meanwhile, Dobri expresses frustration that such preparations are only now beginning, calling for initiatives to have started much earlier this year.

For now, Dolapchiev advises blind people and those with vision challenges to familiarize themselves with euro banknotes gradually. He urges caution, encourages not rushing, and recommends relying on the help of trusted companions during the initial stages of using the new currency.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio

Tags: blind, euro, Bulgaria

