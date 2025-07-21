Bulgaria Ranked Among Europe’s Top Budget Beach Destinations

Bulgaria has secured the seventh position in a new ranking of the most affordable seaside destinations in Europe, published by the respected Italian newspaper Il Messaggero in its July 15, 2025 issue. The ranking highlights ten coastal destinations on the continent where travelers can enjoy a summer holiday without overspending, and Bulgaria stands out for its value and appeal.

The publication praises the country’s Black Sea coastline for offering a balance between long stretches of sandy beaches and low-cost accommodations, making it a top choice for budget-conscious travelers looking to unwind by the sea. According to Il Messaggero, this balance makes Bulgaria particularly attractive for families and groups seeking an affordable summer break without compromising on natural beauty or comfort.

Special attention is given to the water parks near Burgas, described as a key draw for tourists of all ages. These recreational complexes offer fun and variety for both children and adults, enhancing the region’s reputation as a family-friendly holiday destination. The article also notes the presence of a modern karting track in the area, which adds to the dynamic range of activities available to visitors.

The combination of beautiful nature, affordable prices, and diverse entertainment options has earned Bulgaria a deserved place among Europe’s leading summer getaways, the Italian daily concludes.

Founded in 1878, Il Messaggero is one of Italy’s oldest and most influential newspapers. It holds a dominant position in Rome and the Lazio region, offering both local and national coverage. Owned by the media group Caltagirone Editore, the paper reaches over 1.1 million unique readers daily and operates out of its headquarters in Rome, with additional offices in Milan, Perugia, Terni, and other cities.