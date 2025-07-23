New Archaeological Find Sheds Light on Bulgaria’s Roman-Era Stronghold

An archaeological find of notable importance has emerged from the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress near Sofia. A triangular stone tower, dated to the late 2nd or early 3rd century, was uncovered during the final stages of an excavation campaign led by young archaeologists Dr. Philip Petrunov and Violina Kiryakova. The research, financed by Sofia Municipality through its Culture Program, shed light on the early strategic significance of the site.

The remains were found at a depth of 1.7 meters, where archaeologists encountered massive stone structures laid out in an unusual triangular configuration. Based on the depth and the construction techniques, the team believes the tower dates back to a period when the Roman city of Serdica - now Sofia - was gaining prominence. This makes it the earliest structure yet discovered in Urvich, suggesting the site’s importance during antiquity.

Supporting this conclusion is the discovery of a Roman coin from the time of Emperor Caracalla, who ruled between 211 and 217 AD. The structure appears to have been reused and modified over the centuries. Archaeologists found evidence of various construction phases and reinforcements, indicating that the tower continued to serve strategic purposes long after its original construction.

A particularly valuable find from the site is a Byzantine coin bearing the image of Emperor Isaac II Angelos (reigned 1185–1195). Its presence points to significant reconstruction activities in the late 12th century, further highlighting the tower’s enduring relevance over the course of a millennium.

In addition to the archaeological work, new informational signage has been installed to guide visitors and present the key findings. These efforts are part of a broader initiative by the National Museum of History under the project "The House of the Two-Headed Eagle," aimed at improving public access to the site and enhancing awareness of Bulgaria’s cultural and historical legacy.

According to the team, the Urvich Fortress continues to reveal important chapters from the past. This most recent discovery, rooted in the Roman era, reaffirms the site's historical depth, showing not only its function as a defensive stronghold but also its lasting significance across centuries.