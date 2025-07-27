Over 50 and Still in the Mines: Bulgaria’s Energy Future at a Crossroads

More than 50% of workers in Bulgaria’s coal industry are aged 50 or above, a recent skills analysis commissioned by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy has revealed. The findings raise critical questions about how the country will manage the transition to greener energy sources without sidelining the aging workforce that currently powers the coal sector. According to the same survey, over 85% of coal workers would be willing to stay in the energy sector if viable options were presented.

The employment situation in Bulgaria’s coal-heavy regions is already under pressure, with a growing portion of the workforce over the age of 40. Nearly 20% are expected to reach retirement eligibility within five years. This looming demographic shift has led to calls from trade unions for legislative action that would provide protections for workers approaching retirement.

Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB, has urged lawmakers to consider social support legislation. He proposes that workers nearing retirement who are unable to find suitable employment, matching their qualifications and income levels, should be allowed early retirement options.

The report accompanying the survey outlines several key recommendations to mitigate the fallout from the green transition. Among them: improved transparency in planning, investment in vocational training and reskilling, the expansion of internship programs, and targeted support for older workers nearing retirement age.

Government officials have echoed these concerns and signaled steps toward institutional coordination. Deputy Energy Minister Krasimir Nenov emphasized that retraining the current workforce is a top priority, citing measures already included in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works’ programming.

Deputy Labour Minister Natalia Efremova highlighted ongoing conversations with local governments about diversifying regional investment beyond coal. The goal, she said, is to ensure that workers can transition into other roles with appropriate skills and qualifications.

Trade unions expect negotiations on these proposals to begin as early as September, signaling that the window for action is narrowing. For now, the future of Bulgaria’s coal workers - and the success of its green transition - remains closely tied to how quickly and effectively these plans can be realized.