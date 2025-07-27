Over 50 and Still in the Mines: Bulgaria’s Energy Future at a Crossroads

Business » INDUSTRY | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Over 50 and Still in the Mines: Bulgaria’s Energy Future at a Crossroads

More than 50% of workers in Bulgaria’s coal industry are aged 50 or above, a recent skills analysis commissioned by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy has revealed. The findings raise critical questions about how the country will manage the transition to greener energy sources without sidelining the aging workforce that currently powers the coal sector. According to the same survey, over 85% of coal workers would be willing to stay in the energy sector if viable options were presented.

The employment situation in Bulgaria’s coal-heavy regions is already under pressure, with a growing portion of the workforce over the age of 40. Nearly 20% are expected to reach retirement eligibility within five years. This looming demographic shift has led to calls from trade unions for legislative action that would provide protections for workers approaching retirement.

Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB, has urged lawmakers to consider social support legislation. He proposes that workers nearing retirement who are unable to find suitable employment, matching their qualifications and income levels, should be allowed early retirement options.

The report accompanying the survey outlines several key recommendations to mitigate the fallout from the green transition. Among them: improved transparency in planning, investment in vocational training and reskilling, the expansion of internship programs, and targeted support for older workers nearing retirement age.

Government officials have echoed these concerns and signaled steps toward institutional coordination. Deputy Energy Minister Krasimir Nenov emphasized that retraining the current workforce is a top priority, citing measures already included in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works’ programming.

Deputy Labour Minister Natalia Efremova highlighted ongoing conversations with local governments about diversifying regional investment beyond coal. The goal, she said, is to ensure that workers can transition into other roles with appropriate skills and qualifications.

Trade unions expect negotiations on these proposals to begin as early as September, signaling that the window for action is narrowing. For now, the future of Bulgaria’s coal workers - and the success of its green transition - remains closely tied to how quickly and effectively these plans can be realized.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, coal, workers

Related Articles:

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry

Business » Tourism | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union

Society | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Road to the Euro: Key Dates and Payment Changes Explained

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026

Business » Finance | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Over BGN 1 Billion Deposited in Banks After Launch of Euro Information Campaign

Since the beginning of the public campaign to explain Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, over BGN 1 billion has flowed into the country’s banking system

Business » Finance | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

The Impact of the Euro on Bulgaria’s Property Market: Experts Predict Temporary Price Growth in Major Cities

The upcoming eurozone accession is expected to influence property prices in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

From Sofia to Silicon Valley: How Bulgarian Developers Are Reshaping Digital Gaming Loyalty Systems

Bulgaria has quietly become a strong force in global tech.

Business » Industry | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:06

Bulgaria’s Grain Sector Under Pressure: Wheat Stable, Spring Crops Suffer

The head of Bulgaria’s National Association of Grain Producers, Iliya Prodanov, has warned that this year's severe drought and high temperatures are set to cause extremely poor yields for sunflower and corn crops

Business » Industry | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:18

Bulgaria’s Booming Tech Sector: A Hub for Innovation and Digital Entertainment

In recent years, Bulgaria has quietly transformed into one of Europe’s most promising tech destinations.

Business » Industry | July 18, 2025, Friday // 15:24

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

New Law, Old Problems: Will Bulgaria’s Supply Chain Shake-Up Work?

Until July 14, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Agriculture is accepting proposals from farmers, processors, and traders on a new draft law aimed at regulating the supply chain

Business » Industry | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Dutch Regulator Signals Crackdown as KSA Urges Cooperation with Industry

The Dutch gambling sector finds itself at a crossroads.

Business » Industry | June 16, 2025, Monday // 15:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria