Bulgaria Sees Foreign Direct Investment Surge Nearly 50% to €1.4 Billion in May

Business » FINANCE | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 10:11
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria reached €1.4 billion in May 2025, marking a notable increase of 46.9% compared to the same month in the previous year. This was reported by BGNES, citing data from the Ministry of Innovation and Growth and the Bulgarian National Bank.

For comparison, in May 2024, the total volume of FDI was €948 million. The sharp rise in foreign capital flows into the country signals renewed investor confidence and is among the strongest results recorded in recent years.

Measured as a share of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product, foreign direct investment also posted a significant annual increase. In May 2024, FDI accounted for 0.9% of GDP, whereas in May 2025 it reached 1.2%, representing a 33% rise year-over-year.

A key driver behind this growth was the volume of reinvested earnings, which jumped to €1.351 billion in May 2025. This is up from €916.5 million during the same period last year, indicating that many foreign-owned companies are choosing to expand or deepen their operations within the country instead of withdrawing profits.

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth published a graphical breakdown of the Bulgarian National Bank’s preliminary data, illustrating the evolution of FDI trends in several categories, including net flows, equity participation, GDP share, and reinvestment volumes.

Despite being labeled as provisional, the figures underscore a broader upward trend in foreign investment, which is being closely monitored by government institutions as an indicator of economic stability and long-term business interest in Bulgaria.

