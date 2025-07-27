Thracian Clues Emerge Near Heraclea Sintica as Bulgaria Restores Rare Ancient Statue

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Thracian Clues Emerge Near Heraclea Sintica as Bulgaria Restores Rare Ancient Statue @BNT, @BGNES

Archaeologists working at the site of Heraclea Sintica in Bulgaria have uncovered new evidence pointing to a much older Thracian presence in the region. The discovery was made during rescue excavations in the western necropolis of the ancient city by a team led by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at BAS. Among the finds were two bronze fibulae - ancient safety pins - dating from the 8th to 7th centuries BC. According to Prof. Vagalinski, the items likely came from disturbed burial sites and may be the first physical clues of a Thracian (possibly Synthian) settlement that predates the foundation of Heraclea Sintica in the 4th century BC by the Ancient Macedonians under Philip II. Locating this earlier settlement, he noted, will depend on both systematic fieldwork and a measure of archaeological luck.

In parallel with these excavations, the second large sculpture discovered at the site has now been restored and prepared for public display. The statue, which was transported to the National Archaeological Institute in December, has undergone an extensive conservation process led by Reneta Karamanova and based on a treatment plan developed by restorer Kitan Kitanov. The sculpture, initially found in fragmented condition, presented multiple challenges. Numerous cracks, particularly in the legs, complicated the straightening process, requiring the involvement of a broader team of experts. Efforts focused on reinforcing both legs, a supporting structural element made to resemble wood, and the slab on which the statue rests.

A notable development in the restoration was the successful attachment of the statue’s separately discovered head. With this crucial piece now in place, the sculpture has been fully assembled. It is set to be officially unveiled on August 5.

According to Prof. Vagalinski, the newly restored statue will be a valuable addition to the museum in Petrich. He emphasized its rarity, stating that such early sculptures are not commonly found in Bulgaria. For comparison, the first statue discovered at Heraclea Sintica is approximately 2,000 years old, while this second piece is estimated to be 150 to 160 years younger.

Tags: Heraclea Sintica, Thracian, Bulgaria

