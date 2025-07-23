They Were Offered €27,000 to Leave Denmark - Why Are Syrians Saying No

In Denmark, Syrian refugees are being offered substantial financial incentives - up to €27,000 - to voluntarily return to their home country. Yet despite the size of the offer, very few are accepting it, DW writes. Many, like Ahmed, a restaurant owner in Aarhus, are caught between uncertainty about the future in Denmark and fear of returning to a still-unstable Syria.

Ahmed explains that while the fall of the Assad regime initially gave him hope, his experience in Denmark has been marked by bureaucratic stagnation. “We’ve worked hard here for a decade, and still don’t have all the necessary documents,” he says, adding that his sense of belonging was restored when the regime weakened, but he continues to feel insecure about what lies ahead.

The Danish government’s financial offer for voluntary return is significantly higher than that in many other European countries, including Germany. Still, the numbers show little enthusiasm: only 120 Syrians have accepted the offer since the beginning of the year. Monzer, a young man training to become a nurse, is among the many who hesitate. "The situation in Syria changes constantly. Every time I speak to my family there, they tell me it’s still unsafe to go back."

Youssef Bakdash, who was gravely injured during the war and now helps other Syrian refugees in Denmark, shares similar sentiments. His children were born in Denmark and know nothing of Syria. "When I asked my daughter what she thought about returning, she didn’t answer - she just looked at my prosthetic leg," he recalls. “If you don’t feel safe, money means nothing.”

Denmark’s migration strategy has become increasingly strict in recent years. The current government, led by the Social Democrats, has publicly declared its aim to reduce the number of refugees in the country to zero. Despite its left-wing leadership, the policies implemented bear more resemblance to right-wing or conservative measures, notes migration analyst Helena Hahn.

Back in 2019, Denmark began revoking the residence permits of some Syrian nationals, a move that drew global scrutiny. Although mass deportations didn’t follow at the time - largely due to legal and political barriers - the Danish authorities have not backed down. Today, they are actively seeking closer ties with Syria’s new leadership, hoping to create the groundwork for large-scale returns.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen explains that the government has already started loosening some restrictions. “We’re looking to create conditions in Syria that would allow those who arrived in Europe in 2015 to return. But so far, we haven’t made any firm decisions,” he said.

Still, there is a growing concern among refugee communities that the generous return bonus could be a prelude to forced deportations, especially for those with criminal records. For now, Youssef feels secure, but he remains deeply connected to the people still suffering in Syria. He is currently raising funds to send prosthetic limbs back to his homeland - an effort to support those who, like him, bear permanent scars from the war.