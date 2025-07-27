Bulgarian Pharmacists Warn of Chaos Without Support for Euro Transition

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are raising concerns over the sector's preparedness for the dual currency labeling system, ahead of the country's planned euro adoption in 2026. An initiative committee, representing over 700 family-owned pharmacies, has issued a formal statement warning that the industry risks operational disruption unless timely measures are taken.

The primary concern, they say, lies in the short window allowed for preparation - until August 8, 2025 - to implement dual price tags in both leva and euros. Pharmacies will then be required to maintain this system until the end of 2026. Penka Mineva, a member of the pharmacists’ initiative committee, stressed that the transition period is not sufficient to ensure smooth adaptation. She noted that, so far, the technical infrastructure - particularly cash registers and necessary software - has not been adequately upgraded to support the upcoming changes.

Mineva warned that without properly functioning systems, the risk of pricing errors will rise dramatically, not just for individual pharmacies, but across the sector. Despite the lack of formal penalties imposed to date, many pharmacies have already received warnings from oversight bodies. The potential sanctions, as defined by law, are steep: between 50 and 200 leva for receipt errors, and from 200 up to 5,000 leva for individuals or 7,000 leva for companies failing to comply with dual labeling requirements.

Mineva emphasized that pharmacists are not trying to avoid the new rules, but they expect institutional support rather than punishment for unintentional mistakes. "At such a critical time, the state should be a partner, not an enforcer with a stick," she said.

The sector is calling for concrete, written guidelines, structured training for retailers, and open channels of communication between pharmacies and regulatory bodies. Without coordinated efforts and thorough preparation, pharmacists fear a chaotic implementation phase - one that could negatively affect both the businesses and the patients who rely on them daily.