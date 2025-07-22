Bulgaria: Dogan Declares DPS Lost to Oligarchic Control, Launches Three-Month Plan for New Political Force

Ahmed Dogan, founder of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has publicly declared the beginning of a three-month transition period to establish a new political project, which he envisions as a continuation of the original mission of DPS. In a strongly worded political declaration disseminated through the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) - the faction aligned with Dogan - he accuses Delyan Peevski of taking over the party, stripping it of its values, and misusing its institutional framework.

Dogan claims that Peevski has effectively “hijacked” the DPS by forcibly taking over its electoral registration. He states that Peevski’s grip on the party leadership has no political legitimacy and has been secured through threats, pressure, institutional control, and abuse of power. Under Peevski’s leadership, Dogan warns, the DPS has strayed from its founding principles and become a tool of oligarchic and personal interests.

As of today, Dogan’s faction begins preparations for the creation of a new political formation. Several central councils will be convened during this three-month period to establish a democratic process for forming the new entity. Dogan emphasizes that this project will aim to defend the rights of minorities and all Bulgarian citizens, uphold ethnic peace, and protect the sovereignty of the Bulgarian state.

The provisional leadership of the initiative includes a presidential council composed of Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Sevim Ali, Hayri Sadakov, Dimitar Nikolov, Taner Ali, Hasan Azis, and Tanzer Yuseinov. The Central Operations Bureau (COB) will include: Taner Ali (chair), Ilhan Küçük, Sevim Ali, Khairy Sadakov, Dimitar Nikolov, Tanzer Yuseinov, Hasan Azis, Ceyhan Ibryamov, Pavlin Krastev, Hüsnü Adem, Krasimir Krasimirov, Ahmed Vranchev, Remzi Osman, Ramadan Atalay, Hasan Ademov, Levent Memish, Mehmed Salim, and Sevinch Solakova.

In a detailed letter accompanying the declaration, Dogan recalls the roots of DPS in the fight against the forced assimilation of Bulgarian Turks and Muslims, its creation in 1990 amidst the collapse of the totalitarian regime, and its role in securing Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic orientation. He portrays the party as a historic corrective and guarantor of ethnic peace, which has now been compromised from within.

Expressing disappointment and a sense of duty, Dogan denounces the current state of DPS under Peevski’s control ("DPS-New Beginning"). He claims the party is now being run by people disconnected from its founding ideals, lacking moral compass, and unfaithful to its constituents. According to Dogan, this new leadership uses state apparatus and coercion to silence dissent, further distancing the party from democracy.

He appeals to members and sympathizers of the original DPS not to stay silent in the face of these developments. “True ideals,” he writes, “are not to be replaced by fear, positions, or economic dependence.” Dogan calls for political engagement grounded in principles, not intimidation.

Dogan also issues a broader appeal to the international community. He addresses members of the European Parliament, diplomatic missions, and international institutions, urging them to pay attention and take a firm stance in defense of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Bulgaria. He stresses that international support can play a vital role in preserving these values.

To current DPS members in parliament, Dogan sends a call for courage. He warns of the growing danger of authoritarian tendencies and the concentration of power in the hands of select groups. In such circumstances, he writes, their responsibility is immense - to protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens, to resist political repression, and to reaffirm that Bulgaria’s institutions belong to the people.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is (was) a centrist-liberal party in Bulgaria, established in 1990 to represent the country’s ethnic Turkish, Muslim, and Roma communities. It quickly rose to prominence in Bulgarian politics, contributing significantly to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration, including accession to NATO and the European Union. Until 2024, the party was led by its founder, Ahmed Dogan, but internal strife led to a major split. Two rival factions emerged: DPS–New Beginning, headed by Delyan Peevski and recognized by the courts as the official electoral entity, and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), which remains loyal to Dogan. Despite continuing to play a key role among minority groups, the party has been weakened by internal divisions and controversy surrounding Peevski, who has been sanctioned by the United States and expelled from the ALDE/Renew group in the European Parliament.