Bulgaria Faces Intense Heatwave: Orange Alert Issued Nationwide

An intense heatwave continues to grip Bulgaria, prompting the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) to issue an orange code alert for high temperatures throughout the country on Wednesday.

Inland Conditions

Wednesday morning will begin with clear skies and sunshine. However, by afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds are expected to build, particularly over the western and central parts of the country. These areas may experience brief but locally intense rain showers accompanied by thunder. A surge of slightly cooler air is expected to push into Northern Bulgaria temporarily, offering brief relief.

Winds will be light to moderate, coming predominantly from the east-northeast. Temperatures will remain extremely high, with maximums ranging between 35°C and 40°C across most of the country. In the capital, Sofia, temperatures are forecast to peak at around 35°C.

Black Sea Coast

Along the Black Sea coastline, the weather will be mostly sunny and stable. A moderate northeast wind is expected throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 29°C to 32°C. Sea water temperatures will vary significantly: 24°C to 26°C in most areas, but dropping to between 15°C and 18°C in the extreme northern coastal zones. Sea conditions will be relatively calm, with wave heights of around 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountain Regions

In the mountains, the day will start off sunny, but by the afternoon, cloud formation will increase, especially over the western massifs. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in these higher elevations. Winds will be moderate, occasionally strengthening, blowing from the east and, at the highest elevations, from the south-southwest. Temperatures will remain elevated even at altitude, reaching up to 31°C at 1,200 meters and about 24°C at 2,000 meters.

Outlook for the Following Days

During the night into Thursday, some areas in Northern Bulgaria may see scattered precipitation. Thursday will be predominantly sunny across the country. However, in the morning hours, increased cloud cover will linger over the northern regions, where isolated showers may still occur. By the afternoon, cloud development will resume, and short-term rainfall with thunder is again possible over mountainous areas. Winds will remain weak, mostly from the east-northeast, and daily highs will range between 34°C and 39°C.

By Friday, the weather will stabilize once more, bringing mostly sunny skies, little to no wind, and dangerously high temperatures. In the lowland areas, daytime highs could reach up to 41°C or even 42°C.

Health Advisory

With the continuation of extreme heat, public health authorities caution that the elevated temperatures may pose risks to sensitive individuals, including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Citizens are urged to stay informed via official forecasts and follow guidance issued by emergency and health authorities.