Bulgarian National Bank Warns of Scam Calls Offering Fake Loans

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Warns of Scam Calls Offering Fake Loans @Pixabay

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has issued a warning about a new wave of fraudulent phone calls in which individuals falsely present themselves as BNB employees. These callers attempt to deceive victims by offering supposed loans and instructing them to carry out various actions, such as transferring money or making deposits.

According to the BNB, these calls are part of an organized scam and have no connection to the institution. In some cases, the fraudulent scheme includes additional calls posing as representatives of other state or public bodies in an attempt to appear more convincing.

The central bank emphasized that it does not contact citizens by phone with offers for loans or any other type of financial services. Any such offer made over the phone should be treated with extreme suspicion.

Citizens are advised not to share any personal or financial information during such calls and to avoid following any instructions provided by the callers. The BNB urges anyone who suspects they have been targeted to immediately notify their bank and report the incident to the nearest office of the Ministry of Interior.

The bank also reminds the public that it plays no role in granting personal loans and warns people to be particularly cautious when receiving unsolicited financial offers over the phone.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BNB, Bulgarian, phone calls

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Government Accelerates Euro Transition Law as Central Bank Begins Minting Coins

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed the government's determination to ensure that the latest amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Law are passed before the National Assembly goes into recess

Politics | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgarian Stefan Ivanov on the Verge of Three Guinness World Records after Historic Indian Ocean Crossing

Bulgarian financier and entrepreneur Stefan Ivanov is set to make history with three new Guinness World Records

Sports | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:55

Over 50 Servicemen Battle Blaze at Slivnitsa Training Center in Sofia Region

Over 50 Bulgarian military personnel are continuing efforts to contain a large fire that broke out at the Slivnitsa training center in the Sofia region

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s Stiliyana Nikolova Secures Gold, Silver, and Bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Stiliana Nikolova claimed the gold medal in the clubs final at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Milan

Sports | July 21, 2025, Monday // 09:45

Dutch and Bulgarian Government Officials Discuss Tackling Disinformation

Experts from the Dutch Ministries of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Education, Culture and Science together with Bulgarian counterparts from 14 different Ministries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 18:39

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Criticizes German Ambassador for 'Joining' Anti-Government Protest (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a sharp statement addressing foreign diplomats in the country

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Faces Intense Heatwave: Orange Alert Issued Nationwide

An intense heatwave continues to grip Bulgaria, prompting the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) to issue an orange code alert for high temperatures throughout the country on Wednesday

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

AEJ Bulgaria Condemns SLAPP Ruling Against Mediapool and Boris Mitov as Threat to Press Freedom

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) against journalist Boris Mitov and the independent news site Mediapool marks a serious blow to press freedom in Bulgaria

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:19

Over 50 Servicemen Battle Blaze at Slivnitsa Training Center in Sofia Region

Over 50 Bulgarian military personnel are continuing efforts to contain a large fire that broke out at the Slivnitsa training center in the Sofia region

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Sofia Water Outages Planned for July 23 Due to Maintenance Works

Water supply interruptions are scheduled in several districts of Sofia on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, due to ongoing maintenance and diagnostic works by “Sofiyska Voda”

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:13

Grandson of Bulgaria’s Last Communist Dictator Found Dead at 54

Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54

Society » Obituaries | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Wildfires Sweep Bulgaria and the Balkans Amid Scorching Heatwave

A large wildfire in the Kostinbrod region, near Sofia, remains under control but not yet fully localized, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria