Bulgarian National Bank Warns of Scam Calls Offering Fake Loans

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has issued a warning about a new wave of fraudulent phone calls in which individuals falsely present themselves as BNB employees. These callers attempt to deceive victims by offering supposed loans and instructing them to carry out various actions, such as transferring money or making deposits.

According to the BNB, these calls are part of an organized scam and have no connection to the institution. In some cases, the fraudulent scheme includes additional calls posing as representatives of other state or public bodies in an attempt to appear more convincing.

The central bank emphasized that it does not contact citizens by phone with offers for loans or any other type of financial services. Any such offer made over the phone should be treated with extreme suspicion.

Citizens are advised not to share any personal or financial information during such calls and to avoid following any instructions provided by the callers. The BNB urges anyone who suspects they have been targeted to immediately notify their bank and report the incident to the nearest office of the Ministry of Interior.

The bank also reminds the public that it plays no role in granting personal loans and warns people to be particularly cautious when receiving unsolicited financial offers over the phone.