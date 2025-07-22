Bulgarian Stefan Ivanov on the Verge of Three Guinness World Records after Historic Indian Ocean Crossing

Bulgarian National Bank Warns of Scam Calls Offering Fake Loans
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has issued a warning about a new wave of fraudulent phone calls in which individuals falsely present themselves as BNB employees
Bulgarian financier and entrepreneur Stefan Ivanov is set to make history with three new Guinness World Records. He was part of the four-member crew “Untamed”, which successfully completed the first team ocean rowing expedition from continental Australia to continental Africa on July 21.
Among the Guinness World Records that the expedition expects to be recognized are:
The Team and the Cause
The Untamed crew includes Stefan Ivanov (Bulgaria), Ralph Tuijn (Netherlands), Liu Yong (China), and Evgeniy Sudyr (Ukraine/Germany). This expedition marks Stefan Ivanov’s fourth successful ocean crossing, having previously rowed across the Atlantic, Southern, and Arctic Oceans.
The expedition, which also marked the first-ever Indian Ocean rowing crossing for Bulgaria, began on May 17, 2025, from Carnarvon, Australia, and finished on July 21, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Kenya. In 65 days, 10 days less than initial forecasts, the Untamed covered an impressive 4,550 nautical miles (approximately 8,400 km) as the crow flies – a distance comparable to that from Sofia to Chicago.
The expedition was conducted under the flag of the prestigious “The Explorers Club”, whose patronage is associated with some of humanity’s most significant achievements, including expeditions to the North and South Poles, the ascent of Mount Everest, and the moon landing.
Challenges and Motivation
“Although we had to contend with numerous health problems – seasickness, allergic reactions, inflammations, and others, as well as a series of technical issues – with the electrical system, broken rudder, keel, and more, we managed to successfully complete our pioneering rowing expedition from Australia to Africa, and now our satisfaction is exponentially greater”, Stefan Ivanov shared about the challenges during the journey.
Stefan also highlighted the social mission of the adventure: “I continue to actively support the Bulgarian Ministry of Health's ‘Yes! For Life!’ cause for organ donation for life-saving transplants, as well as the Faculty of Biology at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” in their research on climate change’s effects on zooplankton, which makes me hope that our adventure will have social benefits.”
Previous Achievements: Stefan and Maxim Ivanov’s Atlantic Record
Stefan Ivanov has a number of other achievements behind him. Among the most significant is the expedition with his son in 2020. At that time, Stefan and Maxim, then a student at St. George Private High School in Sofia, set a world record by crossing the Atlantic Ocean in their self-built boat NEVEREST. The duo set sail from Portugal in mid-June and, after 105 days at sea, safely made landfall on the shores of Barbados on October 6, 2020.
Maxim Ivanov set a world record for the youngest rower to successfully cross an ocean, being just 16 years and 293 days old at the start of the journey. The boat NEVEREST became the world’s first ocean rowing boat to cross the Atlantic from east to west during hurricane season. This voyage also marked Bulgaria’s first ocean rowing expedition. The two enthusiasts covered 4,444 nautical miles (8,230 km) in a fiberglass boat they built themselves in their garage, powered only by two oars, without sails or an engine.
For more information and updated news on the “Untamed” expedition, visit:
Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release
