Bulgaria's Government Accelerates Euro Transition Law as Central Bank Begins Minting Coins

Politics | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Government Accelerates Euro Transition Law as Central Bank Begins Minting Coins Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed the government's determination to ensure that the latest amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Law are passed before the National Assembly goes into recess. Zhelyazkov made the statement at the opening of a high-level meeting of the Mechanism for Coordination of Monitoring and Control on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria. The cabinet’s proposed legislative changes aim to intensify oversight mechanisms, enhance consumer protection, and crack down on unjustified price hikes during the transition period.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova outlined the core elements of the proposed amendments, emphasizing the extension of price monitoring beyond the dual circulation period to cover the full timeline of dual price display, running from August 8, 2025, to December 31, 2026. This broader timeframe is intended to strengthen consumer safeguards. The proposed legislation also grants additional oversight authority to the Consumer Protection Commission, enabling it to carry out more rigorous enforcement.

In a bid to prevent manipulation and misinformation, the amendments introduce specific rules regarding the labeling of goods. Traders with an annual turnover exceeding BGN 10 million will be required to post prices of key consumer goods on their websites. These figures will be incorporated into a centralized platform maintained by the Consumer Protection Commission, offering the public a clear overview of price trends. Furthermore, the bill proposes that financial penalties for violations be calculated as a percentage of a trader’s turnover, targeting potential abuses tied to the currency shift.

Minister Petkova also noted that work is underway to finalize the public awareness campaign related to the euro adoption, set to launch nationwide in early September. She highlighted an additional meeting held earlier in the day focused on the pharmaceutical sector. The Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union, she said, will issue detailed euro transition instructions to all pharmacies, while the necessary software for the industry has already been developed.

Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Radoslav Milenkov, confirmed that minting of Bulgarian euro coins is already in progress. He assured that the required volumes will be produced within the planned timeframe. Meanwhile, euro banknotes are already secured, and logistics for their distribution through commercial banks are ready to be activated upon request. Preparations are also ongoing for training sessions at Bulgarian Posts, which will be conducted by BNB experts. Milenkov affirmed that the institutional roadmap remains on track and is being executed according to plan.

