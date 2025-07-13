Cultural Bridges for Tomorrow: China and the EU’s Shared Path Forward

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU), both sides are reflecting on half a century of cooperation, dialogue, and shared cultural growth.

In a congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China-EU relations have become one of the most influential bilateral relations in the world. He noted that over the past 50 years, the accomplishments of dialogue and cooperation between the two sides are fruitful and cultural and people-to-people exchanges vibrant.

At the heart of this relationship are cultural exchanges that have flourished over the years. These exchanges have been institutionalized through high-level mechanisms, such as the China-EU High-Level People-to-People Dialogue, established in 2012. Both regions have worked to deepen understanding through art exhibitions, music festivals, academic collaborations and language programs.

One of the most successful initiatives is the EU-China Film Festival, which, over the past decade, has brought more than 50 Chinese films to Brussels, including The Family, Snow Leopard, and The Wandering Earth. These screenings have offered European audiences a glimpse into China’s storytelling traditions and modern cinematic achievements.

Conversely, European culture has also captivated Chinese audiences. The French musical Notre Dame de Paris has been a recurring sensation in Chinese theaters, with many fans singing along in French—a testament to the deep cultural resonance between the two regions.

These exchanges transcend political differences, fostering mutual understanding and friendship. More importantly, they have encouraged travel and personal connections, with many individuals settling in each other’s countries, integrating into local communities and contributing to bilateral relations.

Two individuals—Pietro De Laurentis and Li Xuemei—epitomize the profound impact of these cultural bridges.



Italian sinologist Pietro De Laurentis has spent more than two decades immersed in the rhythms of Chinese culture. [Photo: CGTN]

Pietro, a 47-year-old Italian sinologist, teaches Chinese calligraphy history at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou. For him, calligraphy is more than an art form—it is a gateway to the spirit of Chinese civilization. Through his studies of brushstrokes, classical poetry and stone engravings, Pietro has dedicated his career to bridging Eastern and Western aesthetics, bringing Chinese cultural heritage to a global audience.



Li Xuemei taught Chinese language and culture courses at the University of Venice for nearly 20 years before founding her Chinese-Italian International School in 2013. [Photo: courtesy of Li Xuemei]

On the other side of the exchange, Li Xuemei, originally from northeast China, has been successfully running an international school for students from kindergarten through high school in Padua, northern Italy.

Over the past three decades, the 67-year-old has transformed from a struggling immigrant into an award-winning cultural ambassador, thanks to her innovative integration of Italian and Chinese language education.

In recognition of her significant contributions to cultural exchanges between Italy and China, the Padua city government honored her with the “Padovana Eccellente” medal, which translates to "Outstanding Person of Padua," in November 2024.

These stories illustrate how cultural understanding is built not only through official programs but also through the dedication of individuals bridging two worlds.

To further enhance such connections, China has implemented a unilateral visa-free policy for citizens of 24 EU member states, while many European countries have introduced Chinese-language services and streamlined visa procedures. These measures have significantly boosted tourism and academic exchanges, allowing more people to experience each other’s cultures firsthand.

The results are already visible. More EU tourists are exploring China’s historical landmarks, bustling cities, and scenic landscapes, while increasing numbers of Chinese students and professionals are engaging with EU’s academic and cultural institutions.

As China and the EU navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, cultural and people-to-people exchanges are essential. These interactions lay the groundwork for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and enduring friendship, even amid political or economic differences. By fostering artistic collaborations, educational initiatives and mutual travel, both sides can work together to ensure that their relationship remains strong, resilient and beneficial for generations to come.

Through sustained cultural engagement, China and the EU are not just strengthening their bond—they’re also contributing to a more interconnected, peaceful and harmonious world, a community with a shared future for mankind.

Author: Yin Xiuqi, a reporter with CGTN and works on “Footprints”, a podcast exploring personal stories behind China’s global connections.

*This is a collaboration between Novinite and CGTN.