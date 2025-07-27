Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations
Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry
Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza, according to a report by Politico. The declaration was signed by 20 European Union member states, eight partner countries, and the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.
The statement criticized Israel for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza "by the spoonful every hour" and condemned what it described as the "inhumane killing of civilians" in the territory.
Alongside Bulgaria, six other EU countries - Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia - also refrained from signing. Notably, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas did not add her signature either.
Historical context reveals that, except for Bulgaria, all the non-signatory countries experienced severe atrocities against their Jewish populations during World War II. Furthermore, during the Cold War, these nations, including Bulgaria but excluding the former Federal Republic of Germany, supported Arab positions in the Israeli-Arab conflict.
In response to the statement, Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected it outright, claiming it was disconnected from reality and that it sent the wrong message to Hamas.
Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Ms. Dai Qingli, for talks focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, have agreed to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence
Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, met to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in labor and social policy
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a sharp statement addressing foreign diplomats in the country
Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Bulgaria, H.E. Ghazi Hamed Alfadhli, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations, with a particular focus on attracting Kuwaiti investment
