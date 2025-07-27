Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza, according to a report by Politico. The declaration was signed by 20 European Union member states, eight partner countries, and the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.

The statement criticized Israel for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza "by the spoonful every hour" and condemned what it described as the "inhumane killing of civilians" in the territory.

Alongside Bulgaria, six other EU countries - Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia - also refrained from signing. Notably, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas did not add her signature either.

Historical context reveals that, except for Bulgaria, all the non-signatory countries experienced severe atrocities against their Jewish populations during World War II. Furthermore, during the Cold War, these nations, including Bulgaria but excluding the former Federal Republic of Germany, supported Arab positions in the Israeli-Arab conflict.

In response to the statement, Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected it outright, claiming it was disconnected from reality and that it sent the wrong message to Hamas.

