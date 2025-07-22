Russian forces have managed to infiltrate the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to Ukrainian military personnel speaking to Ukrainska Pravda. A mop-up operation is underway to root out enemy sabotage units that slipped into the city earlier this week.

Ukrainian servicemen stationed in the area confirmed that initial Russian incursions into Pokrovsk began around July 17. These were reconnaissance and sabotage elements operating on foot. By July 21, analysts from the Deep State military monitoring project reported that clashes with the intruders were ongoing, describing the current phase as an "active mop-up" operation.

According to Deep State’s latest assessment, the Russian sabotage units entered Pokrovsk through the Zvirove area, exploiting weakened Ukrainian infantry positions and confusion on the ground. The task of responding to the breach fell to the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 68th Jaeger Brigade, who reportedly acted quickly to contain the situation and prevent a wider breakthrough.

Russian units appear intent on entrenching themselves within the city and are attempting to establish control over a key location - Defenders of Ukraine Street. Deep State analysts noted that despite Ukrainian efforts to neutralize them, the hunt for Russian groups continues, and the battle for control over the area remains active.

The fighting has not come without losses. Ukrainian forces suffered casualties during these engagements, and the chaotic nature of urban combat has led to an increase in friendly fire incidents. According to Deep State, although reconnaissance and sabotage groups were quickly identified, there was considerable confusion about their movement paths and precise locations, which complicated the response. The group stressed the importance of level-headed decision-making in such scenarios.

Adding to the urgency, footage began circulating on social media showing Russian troops ambushing Ukrainian soldiers at the intersection of Shevchenko and Defenders of Ukraine streets. This visual confirmation proves the presence of enemy fighters within the city’s residential zones.

On July 21, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that Ukrainian forces had successfully struck a Russian sabotage group attempting to break further into Pokrovsk, though he did not confirm whether that eliminated all active threats.

Separately, a Ukrainian serviceman using the call sign "Alex" shared on social media that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were operating with increased intensity in southern parts of Pokrovsk. He reported that Ukrainian military vehicles were targeted by these groups over the past two days. Alex described the renewed enemy activity as a serious warning sign and suggested it may indicate preparations for a broader offensive to seize the city.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian Telegram channels have released footage allegedly showing a Russian sabotage group firing on a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle in Pokrovsk, suggesting that these small unit engagements are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate push into the city.

