Bulgaria to Acquire Naval Strike Missile System in Major U.S. Arms Sale

Politics » DEFENSE | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00
The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for a potential foreign military sale to Bulgaria, approving the country’s request to purchase a Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System (NSM CDS) and related support equipment. The total estimated cost of the package is approximately 0 million. This decision was disclosed by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which formally notified the U.S. Congress of the proposed deal.

Bulgaria's request includes a comprehensive suite of hardware and services, centered on the acquisition of the NSM CDS, an advanced anti-ship missile system. The package includes three Link-16 Multi-Function Information Distribution Systems - Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS), tactical NSM missiles, inert and telemetry NSMs for handling and training purposes, and mobile missile launch platforms with integrated communications. Also part of the deal are fire control centers, transport vehicles for missile loading, NavStrike-M GPS receivers, operator training consoles, Simple Key Loaders, and a wide range of logistical and technical support components.

In addition to the core hardware, the sale will cover the provision of training materials and simulators, software and spare parts, as well as integration services and ongoing technical assistance from both the U.S. government and the original equipment manufacturers. The support aims to ensure smooth implementation and long-term operational capacity.

The main contractor for the project is Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS, based in Norway. While the U.S. is not currently aware of any offset agreements linked to this transaction, such arrangements may be addressed in future negotiations between Bulgaria and the contractor. The missile ammunition for the system is supplied by Raytheon, an American defense firm, necessitating U.S. government approval despite the Norwegian origin of the system.

The NSM CDS system selected by Bulgaria has a range of up to 250 kilometers and was chosen over other competitors, including Sweden’s RBS-15 system. It is considered particularly effective in defending against maritime threats and enhancing territorial defense. The system is also designed to work seamlessly with NATO assets, promoting greater operational interoperability with allied forces.

According to the DSCA, this proposed sale is consistent with U.S. foreign policy and defense goals, particularly in strengthening NATO’s southeastern flank. Enhancing Bulgaria’s defense capabilities will contribute to regional stability, the agency said, noting that the transaction will not alter the military balance in the area.

To support the integration and operational deployment of the new system, three to five representatives from the U.S. government and contractors are expected to be stationed in Bulgaria for up to five years. Their presence will facilitate training, coordination, and technical oversight throughout the process.

DSCA also emphasized that the sale would have no negative impact on U.S. military readiness. The projected price tag of 0 million reflects the maximum possible value based on initial requests. The final cost may vary depending on future negotiations, budget allocations, and the specific details outlined in eventual contracts, should the sale proceed.

Defense
Tags: NSM CDS, Bulgaria, U.S.

