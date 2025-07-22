Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court, as prosecutors request their permanent detention. The major drug bust was made on Friday at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, where Bulgarian authorities intercepted 179 packages of cocaine concealed in five suitcases carried in a diplomatic vehicle.

The individuals charged include a 40-year-old diplomat from the Republic of Congo, accredited in Brussels; a 54-year-old Congolese national holding a Belgian passport; and a 43-year-old Bulgarian man who was behind the wheel. The charges brought against them carry a potential sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison, along with a fine ranging between 200,000 and 300,000 leva.

According to the prosecution’s account, all three suspects were traveling together in the passenger car. The Bulgarian national was driving. Contrary to attempts at concealment often seen in drug smuggling cases, the cocaine was not particularly hidden - it was simply packed in five suitcases, four of which were placed in the car’s trunk, with one positioned behind the driver’s seat.

The intercepted shipment, believed to be one of the largest in Bulgaria’s recent history, has drawn attention due to the diplomatic ties of one of the accused and the use of a vehicle with diplomatic registration. Prosecutors are treating the case as part of a broader smuggling operation, now disrupted with the arrest of the three suspects.

The scale of the seizure and the involvement of a diplomat have sparked both legal and diplomatic interest, while the court is expected to rule on whether the accused will remain in custody throughout the proceedings.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cocaine, Bulgaria, diplomatic

Related Articles:

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations

Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry

Business » Tourism | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches 'People Shop' to Provide Essential Goods through Rented Retail Spaces

The “People Shop” (Magazini Za Horata) initiative in Bulgaria will operate by renting commercial spaces or sections within existing stores owned by the Central Cooperative Union

Society | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Road to the Euro: Key Dates and Payment Changes Explained

The transition to the euro in Bulgaria will take place in distinct stages between August 8, 2025, and December 31, 2026

Business » Finance | July 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sharp Drop in Bulgarian General Practitioners Raises Healthcare Concerns

The number of general practitioners (GPs) in Bulgaria continues to decline sharply, while the patient load is increasing, according to the National Health Insurance Fund’s (NHIF) 2024 annual report

Society » Health | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Over BGN 1 Billion Deposited in Banks After Launch of Euro Information Campaign

Since the beginning of the public campaign to explain Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, over BGN 1 billion has flowed into the country’s banking system

Business » Finance | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

The Impact of the Euro on Bulgaria’s Property Market: Experts Predict Temporary Price Growth in Major Cities

The upcoming eurozone accession is expected to influence property prices in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria Seizes Record Cocaine Haul Hidden in Diplomatic Car

On the Bulgarian National Television, Stanislav Taushanov, head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department at Customs Burgas, revealed that the operation at the Kapitan Andreevo border point had uncovered far more cocaine than initially expected

Crime | July 21, 2025, Monday // 10:10

Pensioner Charged with Brutal Murder of Partner in Sliven, Remanded in Custody

A man from the town of Shivachevo has been taken into custody in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in Sliven

Crime | July 18, 2025, Friday // 16:28

Son Accused of Killing Mother in Bulgaria's Sliven with Nearly 20 Knife Wounds

A 46-year-old man, identified by the initials G.I., has been charged by the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office with the murder of his mother

Crime | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:20

Bulgarian Pop-Folk Singer Caught Drunk Driving (Again!) with 6-Year-Old in Car

Bulgarian pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has been taken into custody and formally charged after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:27

16 Migrants Found in Refrigerated Truck at Bulgarian Border

Border police in Ruse have detained 16 Iraqi nationals who were discovered hidden inside a refrigerated truck

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

Massive Illegal Cigarette Factory Uncovered in Southern Bulgaria

Authorities have uncovered what is believed to be the largest illegal cigarette factory ever discovered in Bulgaria

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria