Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court, as prosecutors request their permanent detention. The major drug bust was made on Friday at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, where Bulgarian authorities intercepted 179 packages of cocaine concealed in five suitcases carried in a diplomatic vehicle.

The individuals charged include a 40-year-old diplomat from the Republic of Congo, accredited in Brussels; a 54-year-old Congolese national holding a Belgian passport; and a 43-year-old Bulgarian man who was behind the wheel. The charges brought against them carry a potential sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison, along with a fine ranging between 200,000 and 300,000 leva.

According to the prosecution’s account, all three suspects were traveling together in the passenger car. The Bulgarian national was driving. Contrary to attempts at concealment often seen in drug smuggling cases, the cocaine was not particularly hidden - it was simply packed in five suitcases, four of which were placed in the car’s trunk, with one positioned behind the driver’s seat.

The intercepted shipment, believed to be one of the largest in Bulgaria’s recent history, has drawn attention due to the diplomatic ties of one of the accused and the use of a vehicle with diplomatic registration. Prosecutors are treating the case as part of a broader smuggling operation, now disrupted with the arrest of the three suspects.

The scale of the seizure and the involvement of a diplomat have sparked both legal and diplomatic interest, while the court is expected to rule on whether the accused will remain in custody throughout the proceedings.