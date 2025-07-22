Sofia Water Outages Planned for July 23 Due to Maintenance Works

Water supply interruptions are scheduled in several districts of Sofia on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, due to ongoing maintenance and diagnostic works by “Sofiyska Voda.” Three specific locations will be affected throughout the day, with alternative water deliveries arranged should the planned works extend beyond 12 hours.

From 10:00 to 17:00, water will be shut off in the area surrounding Detski Mir Street, near Cinema Center III, due to the commissioning of a street water main. If the works surpass the 12-hour mark, a water tanker will be stationed on Detski Mir Street, across from number 18, to provide temporary water access for affected residents.

In the Botunets district, water supply will be suspended from 09:30 to 21:30 as workers replace a stopcock on Zdravets Street. The outage will impact residents along Zornitsa Street, as well as those on Vitinya, Musala, and Izvor streets. Should construction exceed the scheduled timeframe, an alternative water source will be available in front of block 6 on Zornitsa Street.

Meanwhile, in the “Druzhba 1” neighborhood, a planned diagnostic inspection of the street water supply on Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov Boulevard will result in a water stoppage from 09:30 to 21:30. Areas affected include Amsterdam Street (between Kopenhagen Boulevard and Dimitar Peshev Street), Dimitar Peshev Street (from Amsterdam to Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov), the Trolleybus Depot – Iskar, TPP Sofia Iztok, Bus Garage – Druzhba, and the Tarzhishte Sofia AD vegetable market. If the service interruption continues past 12 hours, a water carrier will be available at the intersection of Amsterdam Street and Dimitar Peshev Street.

The maintenance works aim to improve the efficiency and resilience of the water distribution network, helping to minimize future outages by isolating specific sections for repair more effectively.

Customers seeking additional details about the planned disruptions can contact “Sofiyska Voda” via their toll-free number: +359 800 121 21. Real-time updates are also accessible through the company’s Virtual Information Center.

The utility company apologized in advance for the inconvenience caused and encouraged customers to sign up for notifications about water outages. These can be received by email or SMS, with subscription options available on the company’s website.