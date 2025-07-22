UK Targets 135 Vessels in Sanctions Against Russia’s Shadow Fleet

In a major move to tighten economic pressure on Russia, the United Kingdom announced fresh sanctions on Monday against 135 oil tankers believed to be part of Moscow’s so-called "shadow fleet" - a network of ships used to transport sanctioned Russian oil quietly. British authorities say the step is part of a broader effort to choke off revenue fueling the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

According to the UK Foreign Office, the targeted fleet is responsible for clandestinely shipping approximately billion worth of oil since the beginning of 2024. Alongside the sanctioned vessels, Britain also added two companies to its blacklist. One, Intershipping Services LLC, is accused of registering shadow fleet ships under the Gabonese flag. The second, Litasco Middle East DMCC, is linked to Russian oil giant Lukoil and has been implicated in moving large quantities of Russian crude.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy framed the action as a clear signal of continued resolve against Russia’s war efforts. "New sanctions will further dismantle Putin’s shadow fleet and drain Russia’s war chest of its critical oil revenues," he said. Lammy emphasized that Western restrictions have already cut Russia’s oil and gas income by about one-third since 2022, and that the UK intends to keep turning up the pressure.

The new measures come shortly after the UK and European Union agreed to lower the price cap on Russian crude, a mechanism designed to limit how much money Moscow can earn per barrel while keeping global supply relatively stable. That adjustment, British officials noted, adds another layer of disruption to Russia’s energy exports.

This round of sanctions also reflects a coordinated Western response. The EU, in its latest package, sanctioned 105 ships linked to Russia’s covert shipping operations and imposed penalties on banks and entities outside Russia that help sustain its military activities.

As for the UK, hundreds of vessels have now been sanctioned since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Lammy reinforced London’s stance that diplomacy is not on the horizon unless Moscow makes meaningful moves. "As Putin continues to stall and delay on serious peace talks, we will not stand idly by," he said, pledging that Britain would “use the full might of our sanctions regime to ratchet up economic pressure at every turn.

The sanctions announcement came the same day Britain launched a proposed 50-day campaign to accelerate arms deliveries to Ukraine, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Moscow, giving Russia a 50-day window to reach a peace deal or face increased Western support for Kyiv. Trump has also committed to new military assistance for Ukraine, in coordination with NATO allies, amid a rise in Russian aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities.

