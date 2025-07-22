Wildfires Sweep Bulgaria and the Balkans Amid Scorching Heatwave

A large wildfire in the Kostinbrod region, near Sofia, remains under control but not yet fully localized, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of Bulgaria’s fire safety and civil protection service. Despite efforts to contain the blaze, one active front continues to spread, and firefighting operations are ongoing. Authorities estimate that the affected area spans approximately 50,000 decares. At least 10 properties have been impacted, though it remains unclear how many were residential.

Twelve fire brigade teams are currently engaged at the scene, and officials expect the fire could be localized by midday, though they caution that conditions remain unpredictable. A number of houses have been damaged or destroyed. Local residents in the village of Bezden report that they alerted emergency services at 3:20 p.m. the previous day, but by the time help arrived, around 6:30 p.m., flames had reached residential areas. One man said he personally fought the fire with limited resources to stop it just meters from his house. Water supply disruptions hampered efforts to contain the blaze, and some homes burned down as frightened residents evacuated.

Currently, no formal request has been made for volunteer assistance. Last night, volunteer teams that arrived were reportedly not equipped with proper protective gear and were therefore turned away. Kostinbrod Municipality has declared a partial state of emergency covering the villages of Opitsvet, Bezden, and Bogyovtsi.

The BG Alert system - Bulgaria’s official public warning system - was not activated during the fire. Commissioner Dzhartov could not explain the reason but emphasized that the first priority was to protect settlements and evacuate those in immediate danger. Police and fire services remain present at the scene to assist.

A separate incident occurred overnight when a fire engine overturned due to a technical malfunction while responding to the Kostinbrod fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed, but no injuries were reported among the firefighters.

Meanwhile, another major fire near the Trakia highway has been brought under control, and extinguishing operations continue. Commissioner Dzhartov warned that Bulgaria remains at high risk of further wildfires due to extreme heat. An orange alert for dangerous temperatures has been issued nationwide, and citizens are urged to take precautions and avoid actions that could spark new fires.

Elsewhere in Bulgaria, a large blaze near the villages of Vinogradets and Karabunar has been successfully contained. Fire teams, including regional brigades and volunteer formations from across Pazardzhik, joined forces with mountain and cave rescue units to halt the spread. The mayors of surrounding municipalities assisted on site, and residents pitched in to help. Four fire crews remained on duty throughout the night to monitor the area. The fire burned through vineyards and nearby forested land.

Across the Balkans, forest fires are spreading as the region grapples with an intense heatwave. In North Macedonia, seven major wildfires are active, with temperatures forecast to soar to 42°C. Fires have raged for days, particularly in the Ezerani nature park near Lake Prespa. Local mayors say they lack the personnel and equipment to cope, noting that the country has only 400 firefighters - half the legally required number - and fire trucks that average 27 years of age.

Albania is also facing five out-of-control fires, with temperatures ranging between 37 and 41°C. In Croatia, a fire near the coastal city of Šibenik was brought under control with the help of dozens of civil protection specialists and six firefighting aircraft.

Serbia has issued a heat warning, recording temperatures near 38°C, with relief expected in the coming days. The country is simultaneously enduring one of the worst droughts in its modern history. Meanwhile, parts of northern Bosnia are preparing for temperatures nearing 40°C.

