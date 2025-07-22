Ukraine: Strikes on Sumy, Kramatorsk and Odesa Leave Dozens Injured, Child Killed

Ukraine: Strikes on Sumy, Kramatorsk and Odesa Leave Dozens Injured, Child Killed

Russian forces launched a wave of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine on the night of July 21 and into the morning of July 22, hitting multiple cities and causing casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure. Strikes were reported in Sumy, Kramatorsk, and Odesa, with children among the dead and injured.

Sumy Oblast: 13 Injured in Drone Strike on Putyvl Hromada

On the evening of July 21, Russian drones targeted the Putyvl hromada in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast. Initial reports from Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov indicated four injuries, including a 5-year-old child. That number was later revised to 13. Among the injured is a 24-year-old man reported to be in critical condition.

The drone strike ignited a fire, and emergency crews have been working at the site to contain the damage. The attack, which struck civilian infrastructure, has left residents in shock. According to local authorities, medics and psychologists have been dispatched to assist those affected.

Further Damage and Injuries in Sumy City

In a separate but related incident, Russian forces also hit a residential area of the city of Sumy. The strike caused injuries to three people, including a child. Twelve others sought medical assistance following the attack. According to Serhii Kryvosheienko, the head of Sumy City’s Military Administration, the damage includes five high-rise buildings, a shopping center, and 18 vehicles.

Two individuals, a 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were hospitalized due to injuries. Psychological support teams and emergency responders are currently on site.

Kramatorsk: Child Killed in Guided Bomb Strike

In Donetsk Oblast, the city of Kramatorsk was struck by a guided aerial bomb overnight. The explosion hit a residential building, sparking a fire. As of the morning of July 22, authorities confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy and five additional injuries. The victims are receiving medical treatment. The attack, which came without warning, targeted civilians and damaged multiple floors of the building.

Odesa: Fire and Destruction Following Drone Attack

Odesa also came under attack during the same period. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a drone strike triggered a fire in a car park. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, and windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered. A local shop sustained damage as well. One person was reported injured.

A total of 17 fire engines and 62 firefighters were involved in containing the situation. Psychologists from the emergency services were also deployed to assist victims and witnesses.

Broader Context: Peace Talks and Political Pressure

The attacks occurred just two days before scheduled peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, planned for July 23. Despite these planned talks, Moscow has continued to escalate military action across Ukraine.

The latest strikes also follow recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has warned the Kremlin of "severe" tariffs in 50 days if no progress is made toward a peace agreement. Nevertheless, the bombardments continue, highlighting the ongoing volatility and civilian toll of the war.

