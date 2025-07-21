Bulgaria Extends Deadline for Dual-Currency Taxi Fares to October 2025

The deadline for taxi fares in Bulgaria to be displayed in both leva and euros has been extended to October 30, 2025, following a proposed amendment to the Law on the Introduction of the Euro. The change is part of a broader package introduced by the government and submitted to the National Assembly for approval before August 8, as confirmed by the Ministry of Transport’s press office.

The extension was prompted by technical challenges faced by taxi fare manufacturers and operators. Industry representatives have warned that they would not be able to meet the original deadline of August 8, as reprogramming over 20,000 taxi meters to simultaneously show fares in both currencies is not feasible within such a short timeframe.

To support the transition, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has also initiated a public consultation on proposed amendments to Regulation No. 34, which governs taxi passenger services. Among the planned updates is the introduction of new fare stickers displaying prices in both leva and euros. The proposed date for replacing existing stickers is October 8, 2025.

These changes are part of the preparations for Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, with authorities aiming to ensure transparency and readiness across all sectors, including transport.