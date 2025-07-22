Bulgaria’s Grain Sector Under Pressure: Wheat Stable, Spring Crops Suffer

Business » INDUSTRY | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Grain Sector Under Pressure: Wheat Stable, Spring Crops Suffer @Pexels

The head of Bulgaria’s National Association of Grain Producers, Iliya Prodanov, has warned that this year's severe drought and high temperatures are set to cause extremely poor yields for sunflower and corn crops. Speaking to BNR, he noted that while the wheat harvest is nearing completion in Northern Bulgaria, and the quality appears promising, spring crops are already showing signs of major stress.

Prodanov explained that the wheat harvest is expected to wrap up by the end of the week, and so far, quality assessments have been positive. According to him, yields will likely be similar to those recorded last year. “The quality is good enough to fully cover our bread wheat needs,” he said, highlighting a silver lining in an otherwise difficult season.

Despite the relatively stable wheat performance, producers are grappling with falling purchase prices. At present, wheat is being bought for 350 to 370 leva per ton at the ports of Varna and Burgas. However, when factoring in the cost of transporting grain from inland regions, producers are facing shrinking margins. Prodanov pointed out that expectations among farmers are for the price to reach at least 40 cents per kilogram to cover basic production costs.

The situation with spring crops, however, is significantly more concerning. Prodanov emphasized that the intense heat is once again taking a toll on grain farming. He described the state of corn and sunflower fields as “miserable,” with very little hope for recovery.

According to him, wheat has managed to perform moderately well due to residual moisture from spring rains, which helped offset some of the seasonal drought. But he warned that Bulgaria may be heading toward a repeat of last year’s scenario, marked by a near-total collapse in corn yields and a notably weak sunflower harvest.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drought, grain, Bulgaria, wheat

Related Articles:

AEJ Bulgaria Condemns SLAPP Ruling Against Mediapool and Boris Mitov as Threat to Press Freedom

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) against journalist Boris Mitov and the independent news site Mediapool marks a serious blow to press freedom in Bulgaria

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:19

Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza

Politics » Diplomacy | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgaria to Acquire Naval Strike Missile System in Major U.S. Arms Sale

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for a potential foreign military sale to Bulgaria, approving the country’s request to purchase a Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System (NSM CDS)

Politics » Defense | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18

Grandson of Bulgaria’s Last Communist Dictator Found Dead at 54

Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54

Society » Obituaries | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Wildfires Sweep Bulgaria and the Balkans Amid Scorching Heatwave

A large wildfire in the Kostinbrod region, near Sofia, remains under control but not yet fully localized, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria’s Booming Tech Sector: A Hub for Innovation and Digital Entertainment

In recent years, Bulgaria has quietly transformed into one of Europe’s most promising tech destinations.

Business » Industry | July 18, 2025, Friday // 15:24

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

New Law, Old Problems: Will Bulgaria’s Supply Chain Shake-Up Work?

Until July 14, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Agriculture is accepting proposals from farmers, processors, and traders on a new draft law aimed at regulating the supply chain

Business » Industry | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Dutch Regulator Signals Crackdown as KSA Urges Cooperation with Industry

The Dutch gambling sector finds itself at a crossroads.

Business » Industry | June 16, 2025, Monday // 15:54

Bulgaria’s Employment Strategy Struggles to Shift Focus from Temporary Subsidies to Long-Term Skills

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labor and Social Policy released its National Employment Action Plan (NAP) for 2025 in early May,

Business » Industry | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 09:38

Bulgaria’s Grain Sector Shut Out of Europe After Ukrainian Import Surge

In the span of just three years, Bulgaria's grain producers have seen their access to European markets completely disappear

Business » Industry | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria