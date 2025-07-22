Bulgaria and China Eye Stronger Trade Ties as Turnover Surpasses $1 Billion

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:55
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and China Eye Stronger Trade Ties as Turnover Surpasses $1 Billion

Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Ms. Dai Qingli, for talks focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the conversation, it was highlighted that trade between Bulgaria and China reached just over 1 billion USD in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 27.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The two officials discussed the positive trajectory of economic exchange and ways to build on that momentum.

Minister Dilov underlined that the figures point to untapped potential, and expressed the government's determination to further develop trade relations within the broader context of Bulgaria’s position as a full member of the EU and the Schengen area. He noted that efforts are ongoing to create new opportunities for Bulgarian companies to expand exports and access new international markets.

Dilov also outlined Bulgaria’s approach to attracting foreign investment, focusing on sectors where the country traditionally performs well and where there is capacity for added value and technological advancement. Priority industries include mechanical and automotive engineering, production of car components, electronics and electrical equipment, ICT, agriculture, and the food sector.

Ambassador Dai Qingli reaffirmed China’s interest in continuing to strengthen the partnership with Bulgaria and voiced confidence that bilateral relations will continue to grow. She noted the long-standing cooperation between the two countries and expressed support for further joint initiatives.

The meeting also included discussions on the possibility of launching collaborative projects in areas of mutual benefit, as both sides identified common ground for future cooperation.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dilov, Bulgaria, China, Dai Qingli

Related Articles:

AEJ Bulgaria Condemns SLAPP Ruling Against Mediapool and Boris Mitov as Threat to Press Freedom

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) against journalist Boris Mitov and the independent news site Mediapool marks a serious blow to press freedom in Bulgaria

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:19

Cultural Bridges for Tomorrow: China and the EU’s Shared Path Forward

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU), both sides are reflecting on half a century of cooperation, dialogue, and shared cultural growth

Novinite Insider » Features | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza

Politics » Diplomacy | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgaria to Acquire Naval Strike Missile System in Major U.S. Arms Sale

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for a potential foreign military sale to Bulgaria, approving the country’s request to purchase a Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System (NSM CDS)

Politics » Defense | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18

Grandson of Bulgaria’s Last Communist Dictator Found Dead at 54

Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54

Society » Obituaries | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza

Politics » Diplomacy | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Dutch and Bulgarian Government Officials Discuss Tackling Disinformation

Experts from the Dutch Ministries of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Education, Culture and Science together with Bulgarian counterparts from 14 different Ministries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 18:39

Bulgaria and Armenia Forge Partnership to Boost Innovation and AI Collaboration

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, have agreed to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:17

Bulgaria and Vietnam to Boost Labor Cooperation with New Agreement

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, met to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in labor and social policy

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:14

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Criticizes German Ambassador for 'Joining' Anti-Government Protest (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a sharp statement addressing foreign diplomats in the country

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:05

Bulgaria and Kuwait Deepen Economic Ties: Focus on Investment and Trade Expansion

Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Bulgaria, H.E. Ghazi Hamed Alfadhli, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations, with a particular focus on attracting Kuwaiti investment

Politics » Diplomacy | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria