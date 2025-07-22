Bulgaria and China Eye Stronger Trade Ties as Turnover Surpasses $1 Billion

Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Ms. Dai Qingli, for talks focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the conversation, it was highlighted that trade between Bulgaria and China reached just over 1 billion USD in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 27.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The two officials discussed the positive trajectory of economic exchange and ways to build on that momentum.

Minister Dilov underlined that the figures point to untapped potential, and expressed the government's determination to further develop trade relations within the broader context of Bulgaria’s position as a full member of the EU and the Schengen area. He noted that efforts are ongoing to create new opportunities for Bulgarian companies to expand exports and access new international markets.

Dilov also outlined Bulgaria’s approach to attracting foreign investment, focusing on sectors where the country traditionally performs well and where there is capacity for added value and technological advancement. Priority industries include mechanical and automotive engineering, production of car components, electronics and electrical equipment, ICT, agriculture, and the food sector.

Ambassador Dai Qingli reaffirmed China’s interest in continuing to strengthen the partnership with Bulgaria and voiced confidence that bilateral relations will continue to grow. She noted the long-standing cooperation between the two countries and expressed support for further joint initiatives.

The meeting also included discussions on the possibility of launching collaborative projects in areas of mutual benefit, as both sides identified common ground for future cooperation.