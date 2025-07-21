Bulgaria’s Academic Community Confronts Euro Myths with Data

At a conference held at the University of Economics in Varna, Bulgaria’s Minister of Education and Science, Krasimir Valchev, called for a fact-based national dialogue on the country’s future with the euro. Speaking at the event titled “We and the Euro: Scientific Facts Against Myths”, Valchev stressed the importance of relying on academic expertise to guide the public through the complexities of euro adoption. The forum, organized in collaboration with the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), brought together leading economists and researchers to analyze and present evidence-based perspectives on Bulgaria’s path to joining the eurozone.

Minister Valchev acknowledged the trust that the academic community commands in society, particularly in contrast to political institutions. According to him, universities are best positioned to approach the topic objectively, offering multidimensional analysis supported by research. “Academic voices add credibility to the public debate. You explore the topic in all its depth, free from political pressure,” he told the conference participants. He also pointed out that Bulgarian scientists have been more thorough in their examination of the euro than any other professional group.

Addressing the challenge of disinformation, Valchev noted that myths around the euro are often amplified by an unbalanced information environment. He emphasized the need not only for scientific arguments but also for a wider effort to counteract misleading claims. He expressed confidence that after the planned adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, many of the current fears would naturally fade. “If there were disadvantages linked to the loss of monetary sovereignty, we already faced them with the currency board,” he said, reiterating that the long-term benefits of euro adoption outweigh short-term concerns. He reminded attendees that Bulgaria’s income levels had risen from 28% of the EU average in the late 1990s to 66% today - a development he attributed directly to European integration.

Rector of the University of Economics–Varna, Prof. Evgeni Stanimirov, opened the event by highlighting the importance of shifting the conversation from abstract discussions about “the euro” to a more people-centered perspective: “us and the euro.” He noted that Bulgaria’s credit rating has already improved in anticipation of joining the eurozone - an early sign of the benefits to come. Rector of UNWE, Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov, also addressed the forum, stating that now is a strategically favorable time for Bulgaria to adopt the common currency. He called for a more serious engagement with public concerns by debunking myths with facts.

Several expert presentations followed. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yanko Hristozov from UNWE focused on inflation trends, presenting data that show Bulgaria has experienced higher inflation than most Eastern European countries that have already adopted the euro. He noted that in countries like Slovakia, Estonia, and Croatia, inflation post-euro adoption has been either comparable to or lower than in Bulgaria.

From the University of Economics–Varna, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Kolev took on persistent myths about the euro, while Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Atanas Kamelarov presented an in-depth study on the euro’s role in the global economy, particularly in the banking sector and in savings.

Dimitar Chobanov of UNWE presented a detailed analysis of the latest convergence reports from both the European Commission and the European Central Bank, focusing on Bulgaria’s current alignment with the necessary criteria. Velin Peev, a senior expert from the Ministry of Finance, explained how the European Stability Mechanism works and its relevance for Bulgaria.

The event was also notable for its broad audience, which included not only professors and economists, but also teachers, business representatives, and students. Among them were high schoolers from the Dr. Petar Beron Mathematical High School and the Acad. Blagovest Sendov Vocational High School of Computer Modeling and Computer Systems in Varna. These students had prepared their own presentations on Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, underscoring the event’s aim to make the topic accessible across generations.

The conference closed with a shared consensus: that now, more than ever, facts must lead the public conversation about Bulgaria’s future in the eurozone.