The Atlanta Braves are bravely trending where they have not before, fixing shortstops and improving their 2025 draft pick. Like a good diet, their approach is balanced, where fans and analysts are still surprised by their every move. What comes next is on everybody's mind, but it will surely be another bold move by the Atlanta Braves.

Casting the die in round one

And the die is still rolling on the potential results that the Braves made on July 13th by picking Tate Southerne, a high school shortstop from Nevada. Yes, he made some impressive results with a hit .495 and nine home runs while stealing 16 bases. Yes, he earned statewide player of the year honors, and scouts are praising his bat speed and athleticism. But he is still relatively new and young to shortstop, where many believe he could stick there or move to the outfield.

As a USC commit with a twin brother in college ball, Southisene immediately became a top position player prospect in Atlanta’s system. Will this pick grow into future wins? Fans and predictors think so, as Georgia sportsbooks are closely following future Braves picks and are adjusting their rates accordingly, where sports bettors can still make bets and predictions at the best offshore betting sites while waiting for local options to become available.

Packaged balance in round two

After Tate Southerne, the Atlanta Braves focused on Alex Lodise at pick 60. Alex is a middle infielder out of Florida State, but he'll for sure find his place on the team. His style is pretty offensive, hitting .394 with 17 home runs and earning the Dick Howser Trophy. Drafting a college bat after a high schooler suggests a deliberate effort to balance upside with near term readiness.

Lodise’s profile is not necessarily explosive, but the sum of his tools adds up to a player who rarely hurts you. He's consistent, mature at the plate, and has logged starts at multiple infield positions. While he’s most comfortable at shortstop, some evaluators believe he’ll end up at second base. That doesn’t diminish his value. If anything, it highlights Atlanta’s desire to build versatility into its system. And it gives the player a quicker path to the majors if he can fill multiple roles.

Adding youth in round three

Cody Miller was the third shortstop Atlanta took, 96th overall. He’s fresh off a .331 average with 18 homers and 27 steals at East Tennessee State. He also left a mark in summer ball, shining in the Cape Cod League. Selecting him signaled the Braves’ interest in athleticism and potential positional versatility.

What sets Cody Miller apart is his raw power, something that was less present in the profiles of Southisene and Lodise. He’s built sturdier and might not stick at shortstop long term, but he has a quick bat and compact swing that gets results. Scouts project him more as a second baseman or even a corner infielder, depending on how his body fills out. Either way, Atlanta’s infield mix is no longer thin. They now have multiple options to shape or move depending on how these players develop.

High school lefty and infielder insurance in round four

The fourth round brought left handed pitcher Briggs McKenzie from North Carolina. His fastball has touched 95 mph, and he shows a feel for spin. He committed to LSU but could opt for a pro route. With the compensatory pick, Atlanta then chose Dixon Williams, a second baseman from East Carolina who led his team in ten offensive categories. Williams adds polish and power to the mix, serving almost as insurance in the infield group.

McKenzie’s selection brought the first pitching storyline into focus. Unlike most of their recent pitching picks, McKenzie is younger and less refined but flashes real upside. The Braves are betting on his athleticism and ability to repeat mechanics, even though the usual high school variables like command, physical development, and durability still apply. In contrast, Williams is much more defined as a hitter. He’s the kind of mid-round college bat that’s easier to project into pro systems, even if he doesn’t scream star potential.

Deepening the arms into the mid rounds

The Braves then stayed true to form, picking 13 pitchers overall through round 20. Aside from Conor Essenburg in round five, their focus remained on arms. They selected athletes with a variety of sizes, arm slots, schools, and in many cases, velocity. This commitment underlines their long standing conviction in building pitching pipelines, despite the inherent risk those picks carry.

One theme that emerged was efficiency. The Braves weren’t targeting flashy names or high-spin specialists. They appeared to favor pitchers who could throw strikes and had decent fastball traits to build from. That’s a repeatable strategy and one they’ve used to good effect before. The hope is that enough of these picks stick as starters or become usable bullpen options within two to four years.

Money matters and slot strategy

Atlanta had a modest bonus pool of just over $9 million, forcing management to make strategic choices. They appear to have spent near slot value on their early selections, while preserving funds for under-slot later picks or even overslot bonuses when a truly exceptional bat appeared.