Bulgaria’s Heatwave Continues: Up to 42°C Expected on July 22
July 22 will bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, though afternoon clouds may form over mountainous regions. Temperatures will remain high, with maximum values ranging from 37°C to 42°C. In the capital, Sofia, the mercury is expected to reach around 37°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will stay clear and sunny, turning very warm during the afternoon hours. A light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. Maximum daytime temperatures along the coast will range between 30°C and 33°C, while the seawater will remain pleasant, with temperatures between 24°C and 26°C.
In the mountain regions, the day will start off sunny, with some cloud build-up expected later in the day, though conditions will stay dry. A light to moderate wind will come from the west to southwest. Daytime highs will reach about 33°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 26°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Over 50 Servicemen Battle Blaze at Slivnitsa Training Center in Sofia Region
Over 50 Bulgarian military personnel are continuing efforts to contain a large fire that broke out at the Slivnitsa training center in the Sofia region
Wildfires Sweep Bulgaria and the Balkans Amid Scorching Heatwave
A large wildfire in the Kostinbrod region, near Sofia, remains under control but not yet fully localized, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov
Fire at Bobov Dol TPP Extinguished, No Injuries or Environmental Threat Detected
A fire that broke out on Sunday night at the Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant in Bulgaria has been fully extinguished
Bulgaria Swelters Under Heatwave: Temperatures Soar to 39°C
Bulgaria is in for another scorching summer day this Monday, with clear skies dominating the weather forecas
Sunny Weekend Ahead with Scattered Mountain Showers in Bulgaria
Saturday will start with sunshine across the country, though cloudiness will build as the afternoon progresses
Bulgaria Culls 1,000 Sheep After Virus Outbreak in Kazanlak Region
A herd of 1,000 sheep has been culled in the village of Sheinovo, near Kazanlak, after lab tests confirmed an outbreak of small ruminant pox