Bulgaria’s Heatwave Continues: Up to 42°C Expected on July 22

July 22 will bring predominantly sunny weather across the country, though afternoon clouds may form over mountainous regions. Temperatures will remain high, with maximum values ranging from 37°C to 42°C. In the capital, Sofia, the mercury is expected to reach around 37°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will stay clear and sunny, turning very warm during the afternoon hours. A light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. Maximum daytime temperatures along the coast will range between 30°C and 33°C, while the seawater will remain pleasant, with temperatures between 24°C and 26°C.

In the mountain regions, the day will start off sunny, with some cloud build-up expected later in the day, though conditions will stay dry. A light to moderate wind will come from the west to southwest. Daytime highs will reach about 33°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 26°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)