Food Prices in Bulgaria Show Mixed Trends: Consumer Basket Up by 7 Leva

Society | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Food Prices in Bulgaria Show Mixed Trends: Consumer Basket Up by 7 Leva @Pexels

The consumer basket in Bulgaria has reached 101 leva, marking a 7-lev (3.50 euro) increase compared to the same period last year when it stood at 94 leva. This update was provided by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), during a briefing summarizing the movement of wholesale prices for essential food products, fruits, and vegetables between May 20 and July 21, 2025.

Among food staples, sugar prices have risen from 1.81 to 1.95 leva per kilogram. Beans have seen a modest drop, from 4.35 to 4.27 leva per kilogram. The price of rice fell by a penny to 3.37 leva per kilogram, and flour declined slightly, now trading at 1.52 leva compared to 1.54 leva/kg previously. Sunflower oil remains unchanged at 3.15 leva per liter, though its current price is 13% higher year-on-year. Eggs are priced at 33 stotinki apiece, virtually the same as two months ago.

Dairy products have shown mixed trends. Yellow cheese has dropped notably from 18.60 to 16 leva per kilogram, while cheese edged up from 11.40 to 11.50 leva per kilogram. Butter, sold in 125g packages, is currently priced at 3.07 leva, down from 3.17 leva. However, butter has seen a 20% increase over the past year. Yogurt (400g) now costs 1.37 leva, down from 1.43 leva, yet it is still 13% more expensive than the same time last year. Fresh milk fell by 3 stotinki to 2.33 leva per liter, reflecting a 4% decrease year-on-year.

Meat prices show a downward trend. Pork has dropped from 10.27 to 10 leva per kilogram. Chicken meat has also seen a slight decline, from 7 to 6.97 leva per kilogram.

As for vegetables, tomatoes are now 2.39 leva/kg, down from 2.47 leva/kg. Notably, this year’s tomato yields are lower than last year's. Potatoes have declined from 1.39 to 1.15 leva per kilogram. Cabbage prices have dropped sharply from 1.70 to 1 leva/kg. Carrots decreased slightly to 1.27 leva/kg from 1.31 leva/kg. Red peppers are now selling for 2.93 leva/kg, down from 3.72, and green peppers have also dropped substantially, from 4.32 to 2.60 leva/kg.

Vladimir Ivanov pointed out that seasonal changes affect the basket contents, noting that cherries were no longer included in the most recent calculation, which limits direct week-to-week comparison.

Fruits continue to reflect broader market challenges. Peaches have decreased in price from 3.90 to 3.62 leva/kg. Strawberry prices are up by 12% on an annual basis. Apples, in particular, have shown a sharp climb, rising from 1.14 leva/kg to 2.67 leva/kg. Ivanov characterized this as a year of expensive fruit, citing poor harvests in other producing countries as a contributing factor.

He concluded that the general picture of the food market remains stable. However, he warned that high summer temperatures could negatively impact the upcoming harvests.

