Fake Vignette Sites Target Bulgarian Drivers with Euro-Only Prices and Hidden Fees

Society | July 21, 2025, Monday // 15:14
During the height of the summer travel season, when road traffic increases significantly, warnings have been issued regarding unlicensed websites selling overpriced electronic vignettes in Bulgaria. These unauthorized platforms display the prices exclusively in euros and impose additional charges that are not justified, alerting the national electronic toll service provider “Intelligent Traffic Systems.”

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid purchasing vignettes from such websites. In addition to the inflated costs, using unregulated platforms comes with the risk of incorrect data input and the possibility of not having a valid vignette on time. The official and secure sites operated by “Intelligent Traffic Systems” are www.vinetki.bg and www.tollpass.bg, where prices are shown in both leva and euros, in line with the requirements ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession.

The National Toll Administration has also reminded drivers that some online platforms offer vignettes at artificially high prices by including hidden or unjustified service fees. The public is urged to use only authorized sales channels to purchase vignettes - primarily the website www.bgtoll.bg, the mobile app, or the extensive network of official partners - where vignettes are sold at standard prices and without any surcharges.

Currently, the prices for electronic vignettes are as follows: BGN 97 for an annual vignette, BGN 54 for a quarterly one, BGN 30 for a monthly vignette, BGN 15 for a weekly one, and BGN 10 for a weekend vignette. Among them, the annual vignette remains the most cost-effective option, translating to a daily usage cost of approximately 26 stotinki for access to the entire national road infrastructure.

Beyond the online portal and the mobile application, vignettes are also available through several other official sales channels provided by the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). Drivers can obtain a vignette in person at one of the 27 regional road departments or at designated counters located at the country's main border crossings. Payment at these counters can be made in cash. In addition, 464 self-service toll terminals are operational nationwide, accepting card payments.

RIA’s partner network includes a wide range of websites, mobile applications, physical counters, and self-service options. Electronic vignettes can be purchased online via the following official platforms: www.vinetki.bg, www.tollpass.bg, www.digitoll.bgwww.yettel.bg, www.A1.bg, www.vivacom.bg, www.grabo.bg, www.fibank.bg, www.spotins.bg, epay.bg, www.amarantbg.com, and www.boleron.bg.

In-person purchases are also possible at retail locations and partner counters of telecommunications providers like A1, Vivacom, as well as Bulgarian Posts, and financial service operators such as EasyPay, FastPay, and Snapla. Additional partner firms include IQ Group, Bul 07, KN Vratsa, Fargo Invest Group, Kolkhida 3b, Afatsu, Locator Bg, Montana Ins, NI Group 87, PS Consulting, Ivet 05, MM Speed, Vasileva and Rangelov, and GN Consulting.

Vignettes can also be bought at gas stations operated by Lukoil, Petrol, OMV, ECO, Cruise, Benita, Gazprom, Shell, Insa Oil, and VM Petroleum, as well as at various car service centers like Taho Ventsi.

Insurance brokers and agents also form part of the official sales network, including I&G Insurance Brokers, SPM Advisory Group, Omnikar and Partners, General Broker, and Vidin Ins. Purchases are additionally available through Kesterminal self-service kiosks.

For mobile users, several applications allow vignette purchases: UBB, TollPass, Phyre, Digitoll, Amarant, Epay, Bulbank Mobile, Cardbox, and iCard.

Drivers are reminded that these are the only secure and authorized channels. Any purchase made outside them risks overpayment and non-compliance with legal requirements.

