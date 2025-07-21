Grigor Dimitrov Back in ATP Top 20 as Bulgarian Tennis Gains Momentum

Grigor Dimitrov has reentered the ATP top 20, climbing one spot in the latest world rankings. The 34-year-old Bulgarian, who is currently sidelined with a pectoral muscle injury, now sits in 20th place with 2,155 points. His ascent comes after France’s Arthur Fils, unable to defend his Hamburg title due to injury, dropped 500 points and fell to 21st with 2,130 points. Dimitrov had slipped out of the top 20 on June 23.

In doubles, Alexander Donski achieved a career milestone, breaking into the top 150 for the first time. He climbed ten positions to reach No. 142 with 549 points after three consecutive Challenger doubles semi-final appearances, including one in San Marino last week. Anthony Genov also made notable progress, rising to No. 258 with 266 points thanks to a runner-up finish at a Challenger event in Spain.

There were no changes at the very top of the ATP singles rankings. Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner of Italy remains No. 1 with 12,030 points, ahead of Roland Garros winner Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) with 8,600, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev with 6,030. The only movement in the top ten came from Ben Shelton of the USA, who rose to eighth with 3,330 points, overtaking Denmark’s Holger Rune, now ninth with 3,250.

Here’s how the ATP top 10 looks in singles:

Jannik Sinner (Italy) – 12,030 points Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – 8,600 Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 6,030 Taylor Fritz (USA) – 5,035 Jack Draper (UK) – 4,650 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 4,130 Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) – 3,350 Ben Shelton (USA) – 3,330 Holger Rune (Denmark) – 3,250 Andrey Rublev (Russia) – 3,160

Bulgarian Singles Rankings Highlights:

Grigor Dimitrov – 2,155 points

Dimitar Kuzmanov – 204

Adrian Andreev – 125

Iliyan Radulov – 99

Pyotr Nesterov – 97

Alexander Donski – 45

Dinko Dinev – 29

Yanaki Milev – 29

Ivan Ivanov – 27

Georgi Georgiev – 22

Alexander Petrov – 7

Gabriel Donev – 5

Alexander Vassilev – 5

Anas Mazdrashki – 5

Nikolay Nedelchev – 3

Dian Nedev – 3

George Lazarov – 3

Leonid Sheingesikht – 4

Viktor Markov – 2

Anthony Genov – 2

Samuil Konov – 2

Mihail Ivanov – 1



Doubles Rankings Overview:

Marcelo Arévalo (Argentina) and Mate Pavić (Croatia) share the No. 1 spot with 8,595 points each. Lloyd Glasspool (UK) follows in third with 7,120 points. The top five are rounded out by Julian Cash (UK) and the Finnish-British duo of Harry Heliövaara and Henry Patten. Notably, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, both from Spain, are now joint seventh with 6,135 points.

Bulgarian Doubles Rankings Standouts: