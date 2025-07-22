Bulgaria to Convert Pensions and Benefits to Euro with Favorable Rounding for Citizens

Majority of Bulgaria’s Tourism Income Generated in Summer Despite Employment Fluctuations
Roughly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism income is generated during the summer months, highlighting the seasonal nature of the industry
Bulgaria is preparing to switch pensions, supplements, and benefits to the euro starting next year, without any reduction in their value. Lyubomira Yazadzhieva, Director of the Pensions Directorate at the National Social Security Institute (NSSI), told the Bulgarian National Radio that payments will be made in euros, applying the official fixed exchange rate fully.
Citizens will be able to check their pension or benefit amounts in euros from January 1, 2026, through a service that will be accessible online via the institute’s electronic platform. Yazadzhieva explained that this step is part of the NSSI’s broader preparation for adopting the single European currency.
The law governing the euro’s introduction mandates that the conversion rate remains unchanged and that rounding for pensions and benefits always favors citizens by rounding up to the nearest euro cent.
Importantly, the currency switch will happen automatically, so there is no need for pensioners or beneficiaries to visit the NSSI offices or banks to make any changes. All internal information systems have been updated to display amounts in euros starting from the official adoption date.
In addition to digital channels, efforts are underway to provide information on paper and through media outlets. Yazadzhieva mentioned that a leaflet summarizing key points for the public is being prepared to ensure everyone is well informed ahead of the transition.
Source: BNR interview
