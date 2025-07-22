Bulgaria Still Meets Eurozone Inflation Criteria Despite June Increase

Despite a slight uptick in inflation for June, Bulgaria continues to meet the eurozone’s price stability requirements, according to Eurostat data. The country’s average annual inflation, calculated through the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), stood at 2.8% last month. This remains within the acceptable threshold for eurozone entry, which currently allows for a rate of up to 2.87%.

The criteria for joining the eurozone include a requirement that a country's inflation not exceed the average of the three EU states with the lowest inflation by more than 1.5 percentage points. In June, Ireland and France recorded inflation of 1.4%, while Denmark, Italy, and Finland each registered 1.5%. This composition helped determine the benchmark against which Bulgaria’s inflation performance was assessed.

Although Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute reported a higher figure of 4.4% for June’s annual inflation, this is not the measure used to assess eurozone readiness. Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova had anticipated this development earlier in the week, expressing confidence that the country would still meet the euro area criteria for the summer period.

Eurostat’s figures confirm that Bulgaria’s inflation remains within bounds, thanks in part to rising inflation in other EU member states. These developments in better-performing countries are helping maintain a favorable comparative threshold, allowing Bulgaria to stay aligned with the inflation rule despite domestic price increases.